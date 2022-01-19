A set of utilities and Jest matchers to help testing complex websocket interactions.
Examples: Several examples are provided in the examples folder. In particular:
npm install --save-dev jest-websocket-mock
WS constructor
jest-websocket-mock exposes a
WS class that can instantiate mock websocket
servers that keep track of the messages they receive, and in turn
can send messages to connected clients.
import WS from "jest-websocket-mock";
// create a WS instance, listening on port 1234 on localhost
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
// real clients can connect
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected; // wait for the server to have established the connection
// the mock websocket server will record all the messages it receives
client.send("hello");
// the mock websocket server can also send messages to all connected clients
server.send("hello everyone");
// ...simulate an error and close the connection
server.error();
// ...or gracefully close the connection
server.close();
// The WS class also has a static "clean" method to gracefully close all open connections,
// particularly useful to reset the environment between test runs.
WS.clean();
The
WS constructor also accepts an optional options object as second argument:
jsonProtocol: true can be used to automatically serialize and deserialize JSON messages:
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234", { jsonProtocol: true });
server.send({ type: "GREETING", payload: "hello" });
mock-server options
verifyClient and
selectProtocol are directly passed-through to the mock-server's constructor.
WS instance
A
WS instance has the following attributes:
connected: a Promise that resolves every time the
WS instance receives a
new connection. The resolved value is the
WebSocket instance that initiated
the connection.
closed: a Promise that resolves every time a connection to a
WS instance
is closed.
nextMessage: a Promise that resolves every time a
WS instance receives a
new message. The resolved value is the received message (deserialized as a
JavaScript Object if the
WS was instantiated with the
{ jsonProtocol: true }
option).
WS instance
send: send a message to all connected clients. (The message will be
serialized from a JavaScript Object to a JSON string if the
WS was
instantiated with the
{ jsonProtocol: true } option).
close: gracefully closes all opened connections.
error: sends an error message to all connected clients and closes all
opened connections.
on: attach event listeners to handle new
connection,
message and
close events. The callback receives the
socket as its only argument.
jest-websocket-mock registers custom jest matchers to make assertions
on received messages easier:
.toReceiveMessage: async matcher that waits for the next message received
by the the mock websocket server, and asserts its content. It will time out
with a helpful message after 1000ms.
.toHaveReceivedMessages: synchronous matcher that checks that all the
expected messages have been received by the mock websocket server.
test("the server keeps track of received messages, and yields them as they come in", async () => {
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
client.send("hello");
await expect(server).toReceiveMessage("hello");
expect(server).toHaveReceivedMessages(["hello"]);
});
test("the mock server sends messages to connected clients", async () => {
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
const client1 = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
const client2 = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
const messages = { client1: [], client2: [] };
client1.onmessage = (e) => {
messages.client1.push(e.data);
};
client2.onmessage = (e) => {
messages.client2.push(e.data);
};
server.send("hello everyone");
expect(messages).toEqual({
client1: ["hello everyone"],
client2: ["hello everyone"],
});
});
jest-websocket-mock can also automatically serialize and deserialize
JSON messages:
test("the mock server seamlessly handles JSON protocols", async () => {
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234", { jsonProtocol: true });
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
client.send(`{ "type": "GREETING", "payload": "hello" }`);
await expect(server).toReceiveMessage({ type: "GREETING", payload: "hello" });
expect(server).toHaveReceivedMessages([
{ type: "GREETING", payload: "hello" },
]);
let message = null;
client.onmessage = (e) => {
message = e.data;
};
server.send({ type: "CHITCHAT", payload: "Nice weather today" });
expect(message).toEqual(`{"type":"CHITCHAT","payload":"Nice weather today"}`);
});
A
verifyClient function can be given in the options for the
jest-websocket-mock constructor.
This can be used to test behaviour for a client that connects to a WebSocket server it's blacklisted from for example.
Note : Currently
mock-socket's implementation does not send any parameters to this function (unlike the real
ws implementation).
test("rejects connections that fail the verifyClient option", async () => {
new WS("ws://localhost:1234", { verifyClient: () => false });
const errorCallback = jest.fn();
await expect(
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
errorCallback.mockImplementation(reject);
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
client.onerror = errorCallback;
client.onopen = resolve;
})
// WebSocket onerror event gets called with an event of type error and not an error
).rejects.toEqual(expect.objectContaining({ type: "error" }));
});
A
selectProtocol function can be given in the options for the
jest-websocket-mock constructor.
This can be used to test behaviour for a client that connects to a WebSocket server using the wrong protocol.
test("rejects connections that fail the selectProtocol option", async () => {
const selectProtocol = () => null;
new WS("ws://localhost:1234", { selectProtocol });
const errorCallback = jest.fn();
await expect(
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
errorCallback.mockImplementationOnce(reject);
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234", "foo");
client.onerror = errorCallback;
client.onopen = resolve;
})
).rejects.toEqual(
// WebSocket onerror event gets called with an event of type error and not an error
expect.objectContaining({
type: "error",
currentTarget: expect.objectContaining({ protocol: "foo" }),
})
);
});
test("the mock server sends errors to connected clients", async () => {
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
let disconnected = false;
let error = null;
client.onclose = () => {
disconnected = true;
};
client.onerror = (e) => {
error = e;
};
server.send("hello everyone");
server.error();
expect(disconnected).toBe(true);
expect(error.origin).toBe("ws://localhost:1234/");
expect(error.type).toBe("error");
});
it("the server can refuse connections", async () => {
const server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
server.on("connection", (socket) => {
socket.close({ wasClean: false, code: 1003, reason: "NOPE" });
});
const client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
client.onclose = (event: CloseEvent) => {
expect(event.code).toBe(1003);
expect(event.wasClean).toBe(false);
expect(event.reason).toBe("NOPE");
};
expect(client.readyState).toBe(WebSocket.CONNECTING);
await server.connected;
expect(client.readyState).toBe(WebSocket.CLOSING);
await server.closed;
expect(client.readyState).toBe(WebSocket.CLOSED);
});
You can set up a mock server and a client, and reset them between tests:
beforeEach(async () => {
server = new WS("ws://localhost:1234");
client = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:1234");
await server.connected;
});
afterEach(() => {
WS.clean();
});
mock-socket has a strong usage of delays (
setTimeout to be more specific). This means using
jest.useFakeTimers(); will cause issues such as the client appearing to never connect to the server.
When testing React applications,
jest-websocket-mock will look for
@testing-library/react's implementation of
act.
If it is available, it will wrap all the necessary calls in
act, so you don't have to.
If
@testing-library/react is not available, we will assume that you're not testing a React application,
and you might need to call
act manually.
jest-websocket-mock to interact with a non-global WebSocket object
jest-websocket-mock uses Mock Socket
under the hood to mock out WebSocket clients.
Out of the box, Mock Socket will only mock out the global
WebSocket object.
If you are using a third-party WebSocket client library (eg. a Node.js
implementation, like
ws), you'll need
to set up a manual mock:
__mocks__ folder in your project root
__mocks__ folder named after the library you want to
mock out. For instance, for the
ws library:
__mocks__/ws.js.
ws library:
// __mocks__/ws.js
export { WebSocket as default } from "mock-socket";
NOTE The
ws library is not 100% compatible with the browser API, and
the
mock-socket library that
jest-websocket-mock uses under the hood only
implements the browser API.
As a result,
jest-websocket-mock will only work with the
ws library if you
restrict yourself to the browser APIs!
For a real life example, see the examples directory, and in particular the saga tests.
See the contributing guide.