Jest Webpack Resolver Plugin

It is a jest plugin for enchanging jest resolving behaviour to webpack resolver through any webpack config.

webpack 2 provides some custom resolving opinions for enchanging resolving behaviours like directory-named-webpack-plugin and you can't match this kind of resolves with jest's default resolver and this plugins completely changing resolving rules.

With webpack resolving you don't have to worry about these resolving options:

resolve .alias resolve .descriptionFiles resolve .extensions resolve .mainFields resolve .mainFiles resolve .modules resolve .plugins

Install

Jest resolver option supported for jest >=20 versions.

install with yarn

yarn add jest-webpack-resolver -D

or install with npm

npm install jest-webpack-resolver -D

add to your jest configuration

{ "resolver" : "jest-webpack-resolver" }

Configuration

By default plugin tries to detect webpack.config.js . You can configure it from package.json or jest.config.js (or any other jest config file)

add jestWebpackResolver to your package.json file at root level:

{ "name" : "" , "version" : "" , "jestWebpackResolver" : { "webpackConfig" : "./path/to/webpack.config.js" } }

or at your jest.config.js or jest.config.json file

{ jestWebpackResolver : { webpackConfig : './path/to/webpack.config.js' } }

to stop the 'Webpack Resolver using: ./...' message use the silent option