It is a jest plugin for enchanging jest resolving behaviour to webpack resolver through any webpack config.
webpack 2 provides some custom resolving opinions for enchanging resolving behaviours like directory-named-webpack-plugin and you can't match this kind of resolves with jest's default resolver and this plugins completely changing resolving rules.
With webpack resolving you don't have to worry about these resolving options:
resolve.alias
resolve.descriptionFiles
resolve.extensions
resolve.mainFields
resolve.mainFiles
resolve.modules
resolve.plugins
Jest resolver option supported for jest >=20 versions.
install with yarn
yarn add jest-webpack-resolver -D
or install with npm
npm install jest-webpack-resolver -D
add to your jest configuration
{
"resolver": "jest-webpack-resolver"
}
By default plugin tries to detect
webpack.config.js. You can configure it from
package.json or
jest.config.js (or any other jest config file)
add
jestWebpackResolver to your
package.json file at root level:
{
"name": "",
"version": "",
"jestWebpackResolver": {
"webpackConfig": "./path/to/webpack.config.js"
}
}
or at your
jest.config.js or
jest.config.json file
{
// ...
jestWebpackResolver: {
webpackConfig: './path/to/webpack.config.js'
}
}
to stop the 'Webpack Resolver using: ./...' message use the silent option
{
"jestWebpackResolver": {
"silent": true,
"webpackConfig": "./path/to/webpack.config.js"
}
}