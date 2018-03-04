openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jwr

jest-webpack-resolver

by Mehmet Kamil Morçay
0.3.0 (see all)

path resolver for jest through the webpack.config. Auto detect webpack's resolve properties like aliases, plugins and more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jest Webpack Resolver Plugin

It is a jest plugin for enchanging jest resolving behaviour to webpack resolver through any webpack config.

Why?

webpack 2 provides some custom resolving opinions for enchanging resolving behaviours like directory-named-webpack-plugin and you can't match this kind of resolves with jest's default resolver and this plugins completely changing resolving rules.

With webpack resolving you don't have to worry about these resolving options:

resolve.alias
resolve.descriptionFiles
resolve.extensions
resolve.mainFields
resolve.mainFiles
resolve.modules
resolve.plugins

Install

Jest resolver option supported for jest >=20 versions.

install with yarn

yarn add jest-webpack-resolver -D

or install with npm

npm install jest-webpack-resolver -D

add to your jest configuration

{
  "resolver": "jest-webpack-resolver"
}

Configuration

By default plugin tries to detect webpack.config.js. You can configure it from package.json or jest.config.js (or any other jest config file)

add jestWebpackResolver to your package.json file at root level:

{
  "name": "",
  "version": "",
  "jestWebpackResolver": {
    "webpackConfig": "./path/to/webpack.config.js"
  }
}

or at your jest.config.js or jest.config.json file

{
  // ...
  jestWebpackResolver: {
    webpackConfig: './path/to/webpack.config.js'
  }
}

to stop the 'Webpack Resolver using: ./...' message use the silent option

{
  "jestWebpackResolver": {
    "silent": true,
    "webpackConfig": "./path/to/webpack.config.js"
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial