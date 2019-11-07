Preprocessor for Jest that is able to resolve
require() statements using webpack aliases.
⚠️
Consider using babel-plugin-module-resolver for new projects instead of
jest-webpack-alias. An example setup can be seen at the Next.js repo.
npm install --save-dev jest-webpack-alias
File
__tests__/preprocessor.js:
var babelJest = require('babel-jest');
require('babel-register'); // support ES6 'import' statements
var webpackAlias = require('jest-webpack-alias');
module.exports = {
process: function(src, filename) {
if (filename.indexOf('node_modules') === -1) {
src = babelJest.process(src, filename);
src = webpackAlias.process(src, filename);
}
return src;
}
};
File
package.json:
{
...
"jest": {
...
"scriptPreprocessor": "<rootDir>/__tests__/preprocessor.js",
},
"jest-webpack-alias": {
"profile": "dev"
}
}
In order to use statements like
require('some-styles.css') in a testing environment, it's best to use an npm module like ignore-styles to ignore files that match certain file extensions in
require() statements.
Code like this will not work, because an AST parser is not smart enough to evaluate variables into strings.
var moduleName = 'myModName';
var computed = require(moduleName);
It can be rewritten like this, using the
resolve function:
var resolve = require('jest-webpack-alias').resolve;
var moduleName = 'myModName';
var computed = require(resolve(moduleName, __filename));
Code like this will fail, because it is resolved by webpack loader.
File:
main.js
require('./style.css');
...
File:
__tests__/main.js
jest.dontMock('../main.js');
require('../main.js');
...
The workaround for this is to use Manual Mocks.
Project structure:
--+ /
+- src /
| +- main.js
| +- style.css
| +- __tests__ / main.js
| +- __mocks__ / style.css
+- __tests__ /
| +- preprocessor.js
+- node_modules /
+- package.json
+- webpack.config.js
File:
src/main.js
...
require('style.css');
...
File:
src/__tests__/main.js (
__tests__ can actually be anywhere, not only next to tested files)
jest.dontMock('../main');
var main = require('../main');
...
File:
src/__mocks__/style.css (
__mocks__ must be next to mocked files)
module.exports = 'src/style.css';
jest-webpack-alias.configFile: Optional, default is
"webpack.config.js". If provided, this should be a path
fragment relative to your
package.json file. Example:
"webpack/config.dev.js".
jest-webpack-alias.profile: Optional. If provided, will expect your webpack config to be an array of profiles, and
will match against the
name field of each to choose a webpack config that applies to your Jest tests. See
https://github.com/webpack/webpack/tree/master/examples/multi-compiler for an example of this kind of setup.
resolve.modulesDirectories only searches the directory containing your package.json file, not all ancestors of current file
MIT