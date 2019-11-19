openbase logo
jwc

jest-webgl-canvas-mock

by adamfsk
0.2.3

A module used to mock both 2d and WebGL contexts in jest.

Overview

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Mock canvas and WebGL when running unit test cases with jest.

Disclaimer

This project is a simple merge of jest-canvas-mock with webgl-mock so that both 2d and webgl contexts can be tested in jest. As such, the only tests provided are those from the original projects.

The current goal of this project is simply to make any tests using pixi.js work in jest.

Please feel free to contribute and add any additional functionality required.

Install

This should only be installed as a development dependency (devDependencies) as it is only designed for testing.

npm i --save-dev jest-webgl-canvas-mock

Setup

In your package.json under the jest, create a setupFiles array and add jest-webgl-canvas-mock to the array.

{
  "jest": {
    "setupFiles": ["jest-webgl-canvas-mock"]
  }
}

If you already have a setupFiles attribute you can also append jest-webgl-canvas-mock to the array.

{
  "jest": {
    "setupFiles": ["./__setups__/other.js", "jest-webgl-canvas-mock"]
  }
}

More about in configuration section.

Setup file

Alternatively you can create a new setup file which then requires this module or add the require statement to an existing setup file.

__setups__/canvas.js

import 'jest-webgl-canvas-mock';
// or
require('jest-webgl-canvas-mock');

Add that file to your setupFiles array:

"jest": {
  "setupFiles": [
    "./__setups__/canvas.js"
  ]
}

Mock Strategy

This mock strategy implements all the canvas functions and actually verifies the parameters. If a known condition would cause the browser to throw a TypeError or a DOMException, it emulates the error. For instance, the CanvasRenderingContext2D#arc function will throw a TypeError if the radius is negative, or if it was not provided with enough parameters.

// arc throws a TypeError when the argument length is less than 5
expect(() => ctx.arc(1, 2, 3, 4)).toThrow(TypeError);

// when radius is negative, arc throws a dom exception when all parameters are finite
expect(() => ctx.arc(0, 0, -10, 0, Math.PI * 2)).toThrow(DOMException);

The function will do Number type coercion and verify the inputs exactly like the browser does. So this is valid input.

expect(() => ctx.arc("10", "10", "20", "0", "6.14")).not.toThrow();

Another part of the strategy is to validate input types. When using the CanvasRenderingContext2D#fill function, if you pass it an invalid fillRule it will throw a TypeError just like the browser does.

expect(() => ctx.fill("invalid!")).toThrow(TypeError);
expect(() => ctx.fill(new Path2D(), "invalid!")).toThrow(TypeError);

We try to follow the ECMAScript specification as closely as possible.

Snapshots

There are multiple ways to validate canvas state. There are currently three static methods attached to the CanvasRenderingContext2D class. The first way to use this feature is by using the __getEvents method.

/**
 * In order to see which functions and properties were used for the test, you can use `__getEvents`
 * to gather this information.
 */
const events = ctx.__getEvents();

expect(events).toMatchSnapshot(); // jest will assert the events match the snapshot

The second way is to inspect the current path associated with the context.

ctx.beginPath();
ctx.arc(1, 2, 3, 4, 5);
ctx.moveTo(6, 7);
ctx.rect(6, 7, 8, 9);
ctx.closePath();

/**
 * Any method that modifies the current path (and subpath) will be pushed to an event array. When
 * using the `__getPath` method, that array will sliced and usable for snapshots.
 */
const path = ctx.__getPath();
expect(path).toMatchSnapshot();

The third way is to inspect all of the success draw calls submitted to the context.

ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0);

/**
 * Every drawImage, fill, stroke, fillText, or strokeText function call will be logged in an event
 * array. This method will return those events here for inspection.
 */
const calls = ctx.__getDrawCalls();
expect(calls).toMatchSnapshot();

Override default mock return value

You can override the default mock return value in your test to suit your need. For example, to override return value of toDataURL:

canvas.toDataURL.mockReturnValueOnce(
  'data:image/png;base64, iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg=='
);

License

MIT

