For yarn:
yarn add --dev jest-webextension-mock
For npm:
npm i --save-dev jest-webextension-mock
In your
package.json under the
jest section add the
setupFiles attribute with this module name.
"jest": {
"setupFiles": [
"jest-webextension-mock"
]
}
Alternatively you can create a new setup file and require this module.
__setups__/chrome.js
require('jest-webextension-mock');
And add that file to your
setupFiles:
"jest": {
"setupFiles": [
"./__setups__/chrome.js"
]
}
Use this module to check that API calls were made when expected.
describe('your function to test', () => {
it('should have called a webextension API', () => {
yourFunctionToTest();
expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Check the API was called with certain parameters.
describe('your function to test', () => {
it('should have called a webextension API', () => {
yourFunctionToTest();
expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalledWith({
url: 'https://example.com/'
});
});
});
And you can reset the API mocks to ensure APIs are only called when needed.
beforeEach(() => {
browser.geckoProfiler.start.mockClear();
browser.geckoProfiler.stop.mockClear();
});
it('should toggle the profiler on from stopped', () => {
const store = mockStore(reducer(undefined, {}));
const expectedActions = [
{ type: 'PROFILER_START', status: 'start' },
{ type: 'PROFILER_START', status: 'done' },
];
return store.dispatch(actions.toggle()).then(() => {
expect(browser.geckoProfiler.start).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions);
});
});
yarn install
yarn test
To publish a new release, follow these steps:
git checkout -b new-release
yarn run build
yarn run prettier
git commit -a -m 'updating to the latest build release'
# merge pull request, delete branch
git checkout master
git pull
npm version `${version}`
npm publish
git push --tags
## edit release notes