jwm

jest-webextension-mock

by Bryan Clark
3.7.19 (see all)

A module to mock WebExtensions in Jest

Overview

5.5K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Install

For yarn:

yarn add --dev jest-webextension-mock

For npm:

npm i --save-dev jest-webextension-mock

Setup

Require module directly

In your package.json under the jest section add the setupFiles attribute with this module name.

"jest": {
  "setupFiles": [
    "jest-webextension-mock"
  ]
}

Use setup file

Alternatively you can create a new setup file and require this module.

__setups__/chrome.js

require('jest-webextension-mock');

And add that file to your setupFiles:

"jest": {
  "setupFiles": [
    "./__setups__/chrome.js"
  ]
}

Usage

Use this module to check that API calls were made when expected.

describe('your function to test', () => {
  it('should have called a webextension API', () => {
    yourFunctionToTest();
    expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalled();
  });
});

Check the API was called with certain parameters.

describe('your function to test', () => {
  it('should have called a webextension API', () => {
    yourFunctionToTest();
    expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalledWith({
      url: 'https://example.com/'
    });
  });
});

And you can reset the API mocks to ensure APIs are only called when needed.

beforeEach(() => {
  browser.geckoProfiler.start.mockClear();
  browser.geckoProfiler.stop.mockClear();
});

it('should toggle the profiler on from stopped', () => {
  const store = mockStore(reducer(undefined, {}));
  const expectedActions = [
    { type: 'PROFILER_START', status: 'start' },
    { type: 'PROFILER_START', status: 'done' },
  ];
  return store.dispatch(actions.toggle()).then(() => {
    expect(browser.geckoProfiler.start).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
    expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions);
  });
});

Development

yarn install
yarn test

Publish

To publish a new release, follow these steps:

git checkout -b new-release
yarn run build
yarn run prettier
git commit -a -m 'updating to the latest build release'
# merge pull request, delete branch
git checkout master
git pull
npm version `${version}`
npm publish
git push --tags
## edit release notes

