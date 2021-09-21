Install

For yarn:

yarn add --dev jest-webextension-mock

For npm:

npm i --save-dev jest-webextension-mock

Setup

Require module directly

In your package.json under the jest section add the setupFiles attribute with this module name.

"jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "jest-webextension-mock" ] }

Use setup file

Alternatively you can create a new setup file and require this module.

__setups__/chrome.js

require ( 'jest-webextension-mock' );

And add that file to your setupFiles :

"jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "./__setups__/chrome.js" ] }

Usage

Use this module to check that API calls were made when expected.

describe( 'your function to test' , () => { it( 'should have called a webextension API' , () => { yourFunctionToTest(); expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalled(); }); });

Check the API was called with certain parameters.

describe( 'your function to test' , () => { it( 'should have called a webextension API' , () => { yourFunctionToTest(); expect(chrome.tabs.update).toHaveBeenCalledWith({ url : 'https://example.com/' }); }); });

And you can reset the API mocks to ensure APIs are only called when needed.

beforeEach( () => { browser.geckoProfiler.start.mockClear(); browser.geckoProfiler.stop.mockClear(); }); it( 'should toggle the profiler on from stopped' , () => { const store = mockStore(reducer( undefined , {})); const expectedActions = [ { type : 'PROFILER_START' , status : 'start' }, { type : 'PROFILER_START' , status : 'done' }, ]; return store.dispatch(actions.toggle()).then( () => { expect(browser.geckoProfiler.start).toHaveBeenCalledTimes( 1 ); expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions); }); });

Development

yarn install yarn test

Publish

To publish a new release, follow these steps: