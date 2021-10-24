Pausing/resuming
jest watch mode.
Requires
jest@23+.
To use
jest-watch-suspend,
add it to the
watchPlugins section of the Jest configuration:
{
"jest": {
"watchPlugins": [
// default
"jest-watch-suspend",
// configure
[
"jest-watch-suspend", {
// override key press
"key": "s",
// override prompt
"prompt": "suspend watch mode",
// starts in suspend mode
"suspend-on-start": true
}
]
]
}
}
Suspend on start:
[p] + <filter> |
[t] + <filter> ➣
[s] (resume)
Setup both path and name filter before running tests:
[s] (suspend) ➣
[p] + <filter> &
[t] + <filter> ➣
[s] (resume)
Change multiple files before running tests:
[s] (suspend) ➣ multiple changes and file saves ➣
[s] (resume)
Run code coverage after running some
test.only() tests:
[s] (suspend) ➣ change
test.only() back to
test() &
[e] (with
jest-watch-toggle-config) ➣
[s] (resume)