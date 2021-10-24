Pausing/resuming jest watch mode.

Requires jest@23+ .

Usage

To use jest-watch-suspend , add it to the watchPlugins section of the Jest configuration:

{ "jest" : { "watchPlugins" : [ "jest-watch-suspend" , [ "jest-watch-suspend" , { "key" : "s" , "prompt" : "suspend watch mode" , "suspend-on-start" : true } ] ] } }

Use Cases

Suspend on start:

(suspended) ➣ [p] + <filter> | [t] + <filter> ➣ [s] (resume)

Setup both path and name filter before running tests:

[s] (suspend) ➣ [p] + <filter> & [t] + <filter> ➣ [s] (resume)

Change multiple files before running tests:

[s] (suspend) ➣ multiple changes and file saves ➣ [s] (resume)

Run code coverage after running some test.only() tests: