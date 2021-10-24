openbase logo
jws

jest-watch-suspend

by Homa Wong
1.1.2 (see all)

Suspending jest watch mode

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jest-watch-suspend

NPM version NPM downloads Mentioned in Awesome Jest

Circle CI Travis CI Codecov Coveralls Status

Greenkeeper Semantic Release

Visual Studio Code Wallaby.js

Pausing/resuming jest watch mode.

Requires jest@23+.

Usage

To use jest-watch-suspend, add it to the watchPlugins section of the Jest configuration:

{
  "jest": {
    "watchPlugins": [
      // default
      "jest-watch-suspend",
      // configure
      [
        "jest-watch-suspend", {
          // override key press
          "key": "s",
          // override prompt
          "prompt": "suspend watch mode",
          // starts in suspend mode
          "suspend-on-start": true
        }
      ]
    ]
  }
}

Use Cases

Suspend on start:

  • (suspended) ➣ [p] + <filter> | [t] + <filter>[s] (resume)

Setup both path and name filter before running tests:

  • [s] (suspend) ➣ [p] + <filter> & [t] + <filter>[s] (resume)

Change multiple files before running tests:

  • [s] (suspend) ➣ multiple changes and file saves ➣ [s] (resume)

Run code coverage after running some test.only() tests:

  • [s] (suspend) ➣ change test.only() back to test() & [e] (with jest-watch-toggle-config) ➣ [s] (resume)

