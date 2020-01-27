openbase logo
jest-watch-select-projects

by jest-community
2.0.0 (see all)

Select which Jest projects to run

npm
GitHub
Documentation
110K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status npm version

jest-watch-select-projects

Select which Jest project to run

select-project

Usage

Install

Install jest(it needs Jest 23+) and jest-watch-select-projects

yarn add --dev jest jest-watch-select-projects

# or with NPM

npm install --save-dev jest jest-watch-select-projects

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{
  "jest": {
    "watchPlugins": ["jest-watch-select-projects"]
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js

module.exports = {
  watchPlugins: ['jest-watch-select-projects'],
};

Configuring your key and prompt name

module.exports = {
  watchPlugins: [
    [
      'jest-watch-select-projects',
      {
        key: 'X',
        // function or string
        prompt() {
          const activeProjectsText = this._getActiveProjectsText();
          return 'do something with my custom prompt';
        },
      },
    ],
  ],
};

Run Jest in watch mode

yarn jest --watch

FAQ

Why is this running all of my projects?

Make certain that you're using the SPACE key to toggle the selected state of projects and the ENTER key to confirm your settings.

