jest-watch-select-projects Select which Jest project to run

Usage

Install

Install jest (it needs Jest 23+) and jest-watch-select-projects

yarn add --dev jest jest-watch-select-projects npm install --save-dev jest jest-watch-select-projects

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{ "jest" : { "watchPlugins" : [ "jest-watch-select-projects" ] } }

Or in jest.config.js

module .exports = { watchPlugins : [ 'jest-watch-select-projects' ], };

Configuring your key and prompt name

module .exports = { watchPlugins : [ [ 'jest-watch-select-projects' , { key : 'X' , prompt() { const activeProjectsText = this ._getActiveProjectsText(); return 'do something with my custom prompt' ; }, }, ], ], };

Run Jest in watch mode

yarn jest --watch

FAQ

Why is this running all of my projects?

Make certain that you're using the SPACE key to toggle the selected state of projects and the ENTER key to confirm your settings.