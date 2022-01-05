openbase logo
jvp

jest-vue-preprocessor

by Viliam Elischer
1.7.1 (see all)

Preprocessor that allows importing of .vue files in jest tests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8K

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-vue-preprocessor

Greenkeeper badge Build Status npm version codecov Commitizen friendly

A locoslab/vue-typescript-jest JavaScript port to allow Jest load .vue files in tests. This package supports both ES6 (Babel) and TypeScript.

Portions both preprocessors are heavily based vueify (Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Evan You).

Installation

  1. add package you your project
  • yarn add --dev jest-vue-preprocessor or npm install --saveDev jest-vue-preprocessor

  1. modify package.json's jest section by adding/editing moduleFileExtensions and transform properites:

    "jest": {
  "moduleFileExtensions": [
    "js",
    "vue"
  ],
  "mapCoverage": true,
  "transform": {
    "^.+\\.js$": "<rootDir>/node_modules/babel-jest",
    ".*\\.(vue)$": "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-vue-preprocessor"
  }
}

  2. Start writing test that can import *.vue components - see example ./tests/index.spec.js

  3. Profit!

    Customization

  • non-relative component imports - you properly set jest's moduleMapper option - see #25

    Contributing guide

    License: MIT

