A locoslab/vue-typescript-jest JavaScript port to allow Jest load .vue files in tests. This package supports both ES6 (Babel) and TypeScript.

Portions both preprocessors are heavily based vueify (Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Evan You).

Installation

add package you your project

yarn add --dev jest-vue-preprocessor or npm install --saveDev jest-vue-preprocessor

modify package.json's jest section by adding/editing moduleFileExtensions and transform properites: "jest" : { "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "js" , "vue" ], "mapCoverage" : true , "transform" : { "^.+\\.js$" : "<rootDir>/node_modules/babel-jest" , ".*\\.(vue)$" : "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-vue-preprocessor" } } Start writing test that can import *.vue components - see example ./tests/index.spec.js Profit! Customization