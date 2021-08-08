This is a library that extend ts-auto-mock to be used with jest
The intention of the library is to automatically assign jest mock to functions giving you type safety
typescript@^3.2.2
ts-jest@>=24 <27
set "cacheBetweenTests" as false
Add the transformer to your ts config
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "ts-auto-mock/transformer", "cacheBetweenTests": false }
]
}
}
...
"globals": {
"ts-jest": {
"compiler": "ttypescript"
}
}
provide jest-ts-auto-mock config before your test
"jest": {
...
"setupFiles": [
"<rootDir>/config.ts"
]
...
},
import 'jest-ts-auto-mock'
1) create an interface
interface Interface {
methodToMock: () => string
}
2) create a mock
const mock: Interface = createMock<Interface>();
3) get the method mock
You can get the method spy in 2 different ways
Through method
import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension";
const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method(mock => mock.methodToMock));
Through string
import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension";
const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method('methodToMock'));
4) trigger the method
someMethodThatWillTriggerInterfaceA();
expect(mockMethod).toHaveBeenCalled();
This project is licensed under the MIT License