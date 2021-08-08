openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jest-ts-auto-mock

by Typescript-TDD
2.0.0 (see all)

Jest test utility with automatic mock creation for interfaces and classes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jest Ts Auto Mock

Actions Status

This is a library that extend ts-auto-mock to be used with jest

The intention of the library is to automatically assign jest mock to functions giving you type safety

Requirements

typescript@^3.2.2
ts-jest@>=24 <27

Installation

  • A Transformer needs to be provided at compile time. We need to tell ts-jest to use ttypescript that allow us to use a transformer.

IMPORTANT:

  • set "cacheBetweenTests" as false

  • Add the transformer to your ts config 

    {
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
    "plugins": [
      { "transform": "ts-auto-mock/transformer", "cacheBetweenTests": false }
    ]
  }
}
    • Enable ttypescript into the ts-jest configuration
         ...
   "globals": {
      "ts-jest": {
        "compiler": "ttypescript"
      }
    }

  • provide jest-ts-auto-mock config before your test

"jest": {
    ...
    "setupFiles": [
      "<rootDir>/config.ts"
    ]
   ...
  },
  • config file
import 'jest-ts-auto-mock'

Examples

ts-jest-ttypesctipt

Usage

1) create an interface

interface Interface {
    methodToMock: () => string
}

2) create a mock

const mock: Interface = createMock<Interface>();

3) get the method mock

You can get the method spy in 2 different ways

Through method

import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension";
const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method(mock => mock.methodToMock));

Through string

import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension";
const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method('methodToMock'));

4) trigger the method

someMethodThatWillTriggerInterfaceA();
expect(mockMethod).toHaveBeenCalled();

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial