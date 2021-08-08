Jest Ts Auto Mock

This is a library that extend ts-auto-mock to be used with jest

The intention of the library is to automatically assign jest mock to functions giving you type safety

Requirements

typescript@^3.2.2

ts-jest@>=24 <27

Installation

A Transformer needs to be provided at compile time. We need to tell ts-jest to use ttypescript that allow us to use a transformer.

set "cacheBetweenTests" as false

Add the transformer to your ts config { "compilerOptions" : { ... "plugins" : [ { "transform" : "ts-auto-mock/transformer" , "cacheBetweenTests" : false } ] } } Enable ttypescript into the ts-jest configuration ... "globals" : { "ts-jest" : { "compiler" : "ttypescript" } }

provide jest-ts-auto-mock config before your test

"jest" : { ... "setupFiles" : [ "<rootDir>/config.ts" ] ... },

config file

import 'jest-ts-auto-mock'

Examples

ts-jest-ttypesctipt

Usage

1) create an interface

interface Interface { methodToMock: () => string }

2) create a mock

const mock: Interface = createMock<Interface>();

3) get the method mock

You can get the method spy in 2 different ways

Through method

import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension" ; const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method( mock => mock.methodToMock));

Through string

import { On, method } from "ts-auto-mock/extension" ; const mockMethod: Jest.Mock = On(mock).get(method( 'methodToMock' ));

4) trigger the method

someMethodThatWillTriggerInterfaceA(); expect(mockMethod).toHaveBeenCalled();

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License