This package is used to export a TRX file from Jest test runs to be used in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Team Services.

Migration from 0.x

Version 1.0.0 was rewritten to use reporters API. Either use that (see Usage), or update the require path in your configuration (see Usage as testResultsProcessor).

Installation

yarn add

Usage

In your jest config add the following entry:

{ "reporters" : [ "default" , "jest-trx-results-processor" ] }

You can also pass additional arguments:

{ "reporters" : [ "default" , [ "jest-trx-results-processor" , { "outputFile" : "relative/path/to/resulting.trx" , "defaultUserName" : "user name to use if automatic detection fails" } ] ] }

Then run jest as usual.

Usage as testResultsProcessor

Notice: this method of use will be removed in the next major version. Please use the reporters API described above.

Create a jestTrxProcessor.js file somewhere in your project (for this example I'll assume the scripts folder). There you can configure the processor, as Jest does not allow you to pass custom parameters to the results processor:

var builder = require ( "jest-trx-results-processor/dist/testResultsProcessor" ); var builder = require ( "jest-trx-results-processor" ); var processor = builder({ outputFile : "relative/path/to/resulting.trx" , defaultUserName : "user name to use if automatic detection fails" , }); module .exports = processor;

Finally, point Jest to your results processor in the package.json :

{ "devDependencies" : { "jest" : "^19.0.0" , "jest-trx-results-processor" : "~0.0.5" }, "jest" : { "testResultsProcessor" : "./scripts/jestTrxProcessor" } }

Then you just run Jest as you normally would.

Minimal working configuration can be seen in the examples folder.

Acknowledgements

This tool is heavily inspired by karma-trx-reporter and jest-junit.

License

jest-trx-results-processor is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.