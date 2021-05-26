openbase logo
jtm

jest-transformer-mdx

by bitttttten
3.3.0

A jest transformer for MDX with frontMatter support

Overview

Readme

jest-transformer-mdx

Github release version Commits since release npm release version

Introduction

Jest transformer for MDX with frontMatter support.

Instructions

Install

yarn add jest-transformer-mdx

Add to your jest config

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    // A map from regular expressions to paths to transformers
    transform: {
        "^.+\\.(md|mdx)$": "jest-transformer-mdx",
    },
}

And that should be it! jest-transformer-mdx will pick up your babel config and use your jest config.

jest 26 or below

To support jest 26 or below, please install at version 2. Version 3 only supports jest 27 and above.

yarn add jest-transformer-mdx@2

Example

Look inside this library's test and the related markdown file to see live a example.

Configuration

You can configure this transformer by using a different syntax in your jest config, an array of the path to the transformer followed by an options object.

Options

frontMatterName

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    transform: {
        "^.+\\.(md|mdx)$": [
            "jest-transformer-mdx",
            {
                frontMatterName: "meta",
                mdxOptions: {
                    rehypePlugins: [require("rehype-slug")],
                },
            },
        ],
    },
}

Use this option to rename the exported frontMatter object. This module exports the frontMatter object named as "frontMatter", so in your component and tests you could only access the frontMatter object through require('./hello-world.mdx').frontMatter. If this does not suite your workflow, then use this option to rename it.

mdxOptions

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    transform: {
        "^.+\\.(md|mdx)$": [
            "jest-transformer-mdx/mdx-options",
            {
                frontMatterName: "meta",
                mdxOptions: {
                    rehypePlugins: [require("rehype-slug")],
                },
            },
        ],
    },
}

Note: edit your transform property to import from jest-transformer-mdx/mdx-options.

Use this option to configure mdx. Perhaps you have added some custom plugins, and need that reflected in this transformer. Note that you can either pass in an inline object like the above example, or you can pass in a path to a file that exports your mdx options like the below example, which is useful if your mdx options is not JSON-serializable:

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    transform: {
        "^.+\\.(md|mdx)$": [
            "jest-transformer-mdx",
            {
                mdxOptions: "config/mdx-options.js",
            },
        ],
    },
}

// config/mdx-options.js
const options = {
    rehypePlugins: [rehypeSlug],
}

module.exports = options

Interface

interface Options {
    // rename the object that the frontmatter object will get exported as
    frontMatterName?: string
}

create-react-app & configless

You can also use this module in create-react-app-like apps where the config is not exposed. Edit your transform property to import from jest-transformer-mdx/cra. This method does not support any of the configuration options mentioned above yet.

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    transform: {
        "^.+\\.(md|mdx)$": "jest-transformer-mdx/cra",
    },
}

Credits

Made possible by

