Jest doesn't handle non JavaScript assets by default.

You can use this module to avoid errors when importing non JavaScript assets.

Usage

npm install --save-dev jest-transform-stub

In your Jest config, add jest-transform-stub to transform non JavaScript assets you want to stub:

{ "jest" : { "transform" : { "^.+\\.js$" : "babel-jest" , ".+\\.(css|styl|less|sass|scss|png|jpg|ttf|woff|woff2)$" : "jest-transform-stub" } } }

FAQ

My module isn't being transformed

Jest doesn't apply transforms to node_modules by default. You can solve this by using moduleNameMapper :