openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jts

jest-transform-stub

by Edward Wardell-Yerburgh
2.0.0 (see all)

Jest stub transform

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

592K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-transform-stub

Jest doesn't handle non JavaScript assets by default.

You can use this module to avoid errors when importing non JavaScript assets.

Usage

npm install --save-dev jest-transform-stub

In your Jest config, add jest-transform-stub to transform non JavaScript assets you want to stub:

{
  "jest": {
    // ..
    "transform": {
      "^.+\\.js$": "babel-jest",
      ".+\\.(css|styl|less|sass|scss|png|jpg|ttf|woff|woff2)$": "jest-transform-stub"
    }
  }
}

FAQ

My module isn't being transformed

Jest doesn't apply transforms to node_modules by default. You can solve this by using moduleNameMapper:

{
  "jest": {
    // ..
    "moduleNameMapper": {
      "^.+\\.(css|styl|less|sass|scss|png|jpg|ttf|woff|woff2)$": "jest-transform-stub"
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial