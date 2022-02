graphql-tag loader for Webpack lets you keep GraphQL queries in separate files.

This lib makes those work in Jest.

Usage

In your package.json,

"jest" : { "transform" : { "\\.(gql|graphql)$" : "jest-transform-graphql" , ".*" : "babel-jest" } }

You have to include the .* matcher because once you define the transform property, it overrides that default.

For more on configuring Jest mappers, see Jest's Webpack tutorial.