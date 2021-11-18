A Jest transformer which enables importing CSS into Jest's
jsdom.
If you are not here for Visual Regression Testing, but just want to make your tests work with CSS Modules, then you are likley looking for https://github.com/keyanzhang/identity-obj-proxy/.
⚠️ This package is experimental. It works with the tested project setups, but needs to be tested in more. If you struggle to set it up properly, it might be the fault of this package. Please file an issue and provide reproduction, or even open a PR to add support.
The document is also sparse at the moment. Feel free to open an issue in case you have any questions!
I am not too familiar with PostCSS and Jest, so further simplification of this plugin might be possible. I'd appreciate any hints!
If this approach is working for you, please let me know on Twitter (@dferber90) or by starring the GitHub repo.
I am looking for contributors to help improve this package!
When you want to do Visual Regression Testing in Jest, it is important that the CSS of components is available to the test setup. So far, CSS was not part of tests as it was mocked away by using
moduleNameMapper like a file-mock or
identity-obj-proxy.
jest-transform-css is intended to be used in an
jsdom environment. When any component imports CSS in the test environment, then the loaded CSS will get added to
jsdom using
style-inject - just like the Webpack CSS loader would do in a production environment. This means the full styles are added to
jsdom.
This doesn't make much sense at first, as
jsdom is headless (non-visual). However, we can copy the resulting document markup ("the HTML") of
jsdom and copy it to a
puppeteer instance. We can let the markup render there and take a screenshot there. The
jsdom-screenshot package does exactly this.
Once we obtained a screenshot, we can compare it to the last version of that screenshot we took, and make tests fail in case they did. The
jest-image-snapshot plugin does that.
yarn add jest-transform-css --dev
The old setup of CSS in jest needs to be removed, and the new setup needs to be added next.
If your project is using plain CSS imported in the components, then you're likely using a mock file. You can remove that configuration.
// in the Jest config
"moduleNameMapper": {
- "\\.(css|less)$": "<rootDir>/__mocks__/styleMock.js"
},
If your project is using CSS Modules, then it's likely that
identity-obj-proxy is configured. It needs to be removed in order for the styles of the
jest-transform-css to apply.
So, remove these lines from
jest.config.js:
// in the Jest config
"moduleNameMapper": {
- "\\.(s?css|less)$": "identity-obj-proxy"
},
transform
Open
jest.config.js and modify the
transform:
// in the Jest config
transform: {
"^.+\\.js$": "babel-jest",
"^.+\\.css$": "jest-transform-css"
}
Notice that
babel-jestgets added as well.
The
babel-jestcode preprocessor is enabled by default, when no other preprocessors are added. As
jest-transform-cssis a code preprocessor,
babel-jestgets disabled when
jest-transform-cssis added.
So it needs to be added again manually.
See https://github.com/facebook/jest/tree/master/packages/babel-jest#setup
By default,
jest-transform-css will treat every file it transforms as a regular CSS file.
You need to opt into css-modules mode by specifying it in the configuration. Create a file called
jesttransformcss.config.js at your project root and add
// jesttransformcss.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: true
};
This will enable CSS module transformation for all CSS files transformed by
jest-transform-css.
If your setup uses both, CSS modules and regular CSS, then you can determine how to load each file individually by specifying a function:
// jesttransformcss.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: filename => filename.endsWith(".mod.css")
};
This will load all files with
.mod.css as CSS modules and load all other files as regular CSS. Notice that the function will only be called for whichever regex you provided in the
transform option of the Jest config.
Also supports
generateScopedName property to customize the generated class names. Helpful when using Jest Snapshots and not wanting unnecessary noise from hash generated classnames.
// jesttransformcss.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: true,
generateScopedName: "[path]_[name]_[local]"
// Default value is: '[path][local]-[hash:base64:10]'
};
Link to all available placeholder tokens *Note not all placeholders are working and must be tested.
There are many ways to set up styles in a project (CSS modules, global styles, external global styles, local global styles, CSS in JS, LESS, SASS just to name a few). How to continue from here depends on your project.
If your setup is using
PostCSS then you should add a
postcss.config.js at the root of your folder.
You can apply certain plugins only when
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'test'. Ensure that valid CSS can be generated.
jest-transform-cssis likley not flexible enough yet to support more sophisticated PostCSS configurations. However, we should be able to add this functionality by extending the configuration file. Feel free to open an issue with your setup and we'll try to support it.
If your setup is using
css-loader only, without PostCSS then you should be fine.
If you have
modules: true enabled in
css-loader, you need to also enable it for
jest-transform-css (see "Enabling CSS modules"). When components import CSS modules in the test environment, then the CSS is transformed through PostCSS's
cssModules plugin to generate the classnames. It also injects the styles into
jsdom.