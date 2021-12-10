toMatchShapeOf

A Jest matcher to verify the structure of an object, particularly useful for API integration tests.

Installation

First install the package via npm , pnpm or yarn :

npm install --save-dev jest-to-match-shape-of

pnpm add --dev jest-to-match-shape-of

yarn add --dev jest-to-match-shape-of

Then create a file to setup your tests. This guide uses test/setup.js (for Javascript projects) or test/setup.ts (for Typescript projects), but it should still work if you place it somewhere else.

Add the following to test/setup.js file (if you are using CommonJS):

const { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } = require ( 'jest-to-match-shape-of' ) expect.extend({ toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf, })

If you are using ESM or Typescript, use the following instead:

import { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } from 'jest-to-match-shape-of' expect.extend({ toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf, })

Then add the following to your Jest configuration:

// CommonJS/ESM "setupFilesAfterEnv": ["./test/setup.js"] // Typescript "setupFilesAfterEnv": ["./test/setup.ts"]

For usage in a project created using CRA ( create-react-app ) you simply need to add the above setup code to the test setup file (usually src/setupTests.js or src/setupTests.ts ), there is no need to modify your Jest configuration.

import '@testing-library/jest-dom' import { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } from 'jest-to-match-shape-of' expect.extend({ toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf, })

Usage

expect(someThing).toMatchOneOf([ someOtherThingA, someOtherThingB, someOtherThingC, ]) expect(someThing).toMatchShapeOf(someOtherThing)

Works particularly well when being used with Typescript to write integration tests e.g.

type Resource = { maybeNumber: number | null someString: string } const testResource: Resource = { maybeNumber: 6 , someString: 'some real looking data' , } const testResourceAlt: Resource = { maybeNumber: null , someString: 'some real looking data' , } describe( 'an api' , () => { it( 'returns what I was expecting' , () => { return fetch( '/resources/1' ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( data ) => { expect(data).toMatchShapeOf(testResource) }) }) it( 'could return a couple of different things' , () => { return fetch( '/resources/1' ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( data ) => { expect(data).toMatchOneOf([testResource, testResourceAlt]) }) }) })

Matching Optional Fields

Sometimes, the expected shape may vary during integration tests (for example, a field may be missing).

If you want to make a shape allow optional fields, the simplest way is to remove those fields from the expected shape, as follow:

toMatchShapeOf({ ant: 17 })

A more robust alternative is to define all possible shapes, this way you still test the types of the properties:

toMatchOneOf([{ ant: 17 , bat: 176 }, { ant: 17 }])

Motivation

I wanted to write integration test for my frontend code but found it was tedious, brittle and hard to debug when I encountered a legitimate failure.

I realised that

Almost all of the errors were due to bad data from the API, most often missing data

I did not care about exactly what data came back, but more about the shape of the data.

Since I was using React and Typescript I could be confident my app would work as intended if the types were correct

Thanks to Enzyme, I already had a great way to test my component interactions

toMatchShapeOf hopefully achieves a lot of the value of full blown integration test written with something like Nightwatch whilst being simpler to write, understand and debug.

I also found out that the test data I created for use with this matcher was useful for other unit tests in my application.