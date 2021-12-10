A Jest matcher to verify the structure of an object, particularly useful for API integration tests.
First install the package via
npm,
pnpm or
yarn:
npm install --save-dev jest-to-match-shape-of
pnpm add --dev jest-to-match-shape-of
yarn add --dev jest-to-match-shape-of
Then create a file to setup your tests. This guide uses
test/setup.js (for Javascript projects) or
test/setup.ts (for Typescript projects), but it should still work if you place it somewhere else.
Add the following to
test/setup.js file (if you are using CommonJS):
// /test/setup.js
// Setup your test environment
const { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } = require('jest-to-match-shape-of')
expect.extend({
toMatchOneOf,
toMatchShapeOf,
})
If you are using ESM or Typescript, use the following instead:
// /test/setup.ts
// Setup your test environment
import { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } from 'jest-to-match-shape-of'
expect.extend({
toMatchOneOf,
toMatchShapeOf,
})
Then add the following to your Jest configuration:
// CommonJS/ESM
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["./test/setup.js"]
// Typescript
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["./test/setup.ts"]
For usage in a project created using CRA (
create-react-app) you simply need to add the above setup code to the test setup file (usually
src/setupTests.js or
src/setupTests.ts), there is no need to modify your Jest configuration.
import '@testing-library/jest-dom'
import { toMatchOneOf, toMatchShapeOf } from 'jest-to-match-shape-of'
expect.extend({
toMatchOneOf,
toMatchShapeOf,
})
expect(someThing).toMatchOneOf([
someOtherThingA,
someOtherThingB,
someOtherThingC,
])
expect(someThing).toMatchShapeOf(someOtherThing)
Works particularly well when being used with Typescript to write integration tests e.g.
type Resource = {
maybeNumber: number | null
someString: string
}
const testResource: Resource = {
maybeNumber: 6,
someString: 'some real looking data',
}
const testResourceAlt: Resource = {
maybeNumber: null,
someString: 'some real looking data',
}
describe('an api', () => {
it('returns what I was expecting', () => {
return fetch('/resources/1')
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((data) => {
expect(data).toMatchShapeOf(testResource)
})
})
it('could return a couple of different things', () => {
return fetch('/resources/1')
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((data) => {
expect(data).toMatchOneOf([testResource, testResourceAlt])
})
})
})
Sometimes, the expected shape may vary during integration tests (for example, a field may be missing).
If you want to make a shape allow optional fields, the simplest way is to remove those fields from the expected shape, as follow:
toMatchShapeOf({ ant: 17 }) // `bat` is optional here
A more robust alternative is to define all possible shapes, this way you still test the types of the properties:
toMatchOneOf([{ ant: 17, bat: 176 }, { ant: 17 }]) // `bat` is still optional, but must be numeric
I wanted to write integration test for my frontend code but found it was tedious, brittle and hard to debug when I encountered a legitimate failure.
I realised that
toMatchShapeOf hopefully achieves a lot of the value of full blown integration test written with something like
Nightwatch whilst being simpler to write, understand and debug.
I also found out that the test data I created for use with this matcher was useful for other unit tests in my application.