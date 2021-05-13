Run one test code with varying inputs to minimise on repition, and maximise on ease of test creation. More tests mean better coverage.

Installation

npm install jest-theories

Example

import theoretically from 'jest-theories' ; describe( 'NumberToLongString' , () => { const theories = [ {input: 100 , expected: 'One hundred' }, {input: 1000 , expected: 'One thousand' }, {input: 10000 , expected: 'Ten thousand' }, {input: 100000 , expected: 'One hundred thousand' }, ] theoretically( 'the number {input} is correctly translated to string' , theories, theory => { const output = NumberToLongString(theory.input); expect(output).toBe(theory.expected); }) });

The input string uses string-format for formatting.

Additionally to the fields available in your theory you can also use $idx for the index of the theory and $no for the number of the theory.

If you want to do more complex test name creation you can supply a function which takes the parameters of the theory and the index

import theoretically from 'jest-theories' ; describe( 'Bigger than 1000' , () => { const theories = [ {input: 100 , expected: false }, {input: 1000 , expected: false }, {input: 10000 , expected: true }, {input: 100000 , expected: true }, ] theoretically( ( {input, expected} ) => `the number ${input} is ${expected ? '' : 'not' } bigger than 1000` , theories, theory => { const output = IsBiggerThan1000(theory.input); expect(output).toBe(theory.expected); }) });

Inspiration

Inspiration from jasmine-theories and XUnit.