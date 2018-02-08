openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jtr

jest-teamcity-reporter

by Benjamin Winterberg
0.9.0 (see all)

Teamcity Reporter for Jest Unittest Results

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-teamcity-reporter

Integrate Jest test results into your Teamcity CI builds

screenshot1

screenshot2

screenshot3

screenshot4

This package will report your JavaScript Jest test results to your Teamcity CI server, so you can see the number of executed tests, test failures and the tests tab right from your Teamcity UI.

★★★ Like this project? Leave a star, follow on Twitter or donate to support my work! Thanks. ★★★

Usage

First, install the package from NPM: npm install --save-dev jest-teamcity-reporter

The reporter integrates with Jest in form of a testResultsProcessor. Put this into your projects package.json:

"jest": {
    "testResultsProcessor": "jest-teamcity-reporter"
}

The reporter is only active when the environment variable TEAMCITY_VERSION is present which should be the case for most common Teamcity server installations. So on your local machine the reporter should be disabled by default. You can test the reporter by temporarily setting the environment variable:

export TEAMCITY_VERSION="your_version"

Then, just use Jest as usual, e.g. put this in your package.json

"scripts": {
    "test": "jest"
}

Then, simply run npm test locally and from Teamcity.

Versions < 0.5.0 also supported activation via cli option --teamcity but Jest no longer supports custom options, so this option is no longer available.

License

MIT © Benjamin Winterberg

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial