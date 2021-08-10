TeamCity Reporter for Jest testing framework which groups tests using TeamCity Test Suites.

Features

grouping tests by test suites

output tests duration

output pending, failed test with message and stack

Install

Install with npm: npm install --save-dev jest-teamcity

Usage

Add this into the jest configuration file:

"reporters" : [ "default" , "jest-teamcity" ]

The reporter is enabled only if TEAMCITY_VERSION environment variable is set. It should work in TeamCity by default.

To be able to run the tests with the reporter locally, environment variable should be set:

export TEAMCITY_VERSION= "some_version"

Package.json example:

"scripts" : { "test" : "jest" }

With this configuration, you can run the tests with npm test . If the TEAMCITY_VERSION environment variable is set, it produces the output in TeamCity's format. Otherwise, standard jest output is produced.

License

MIT © [Ivan Tereshchenkov]