TeamCity Reporter for Jest testing framework which groups tests using TeamCity Test Suites.
Install with npm:
npm install --save-dev jest-teamcity
Add this into the jest configuration file:
"reporters": ["default", "jest-teamcity"]
The reporter is enabled only if
TEAMCITY_VERSION environment variable is set. It should work in TeamCity by default.
To be able to run the tests with the reporter locally, environment variable should be set:
export TEAMCITY_VERSION="some_version"
Package.json example:
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
}
With this configuration, you can run the tests with
npm test. If the
TEAMCITY_VERSION environment variable is set, it produces the output in TeamCity's format. Otherwise, standard jest output is produced.
MIT © [Ivan Tereshchenkov]