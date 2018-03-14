yarn add --dev jest-tap-reporter
npm install --dev jest-tap-reporter
In
package.json file:
{
"jest": {
"reporters": [
"jest-tap-reporter"
]
}
}
You can add an optional configuration object:
{
"jest": {
"reporters": [
["jest-tap-reporter", {
"logLevel": "ERROR",
"showInternalStackTraces": true,
"filePath": "filename.tap"
}]
]
}
}
Options:
logLevel - specifies the log level. By default jest-tap-reporter uses
INFO log level, which will log the suite path and a summary at the end of a test run. If you want to reduce the reporting to bare minimum you can set the
logLevel parameter to
ERROR. available log levels are:
ERROR,
WARN,
INFO.
filePath - specifies a file to write the results. If not supplied it will use
process.stdout.
showHeader - whether to show starting message on startup, defaults to
true.
showInternalStackTraces - shows stack traces from "internal" folders, like
/node_modules and
/internal, defaults to
false.
showProgress - whether to not show intermediate test result summary while testing is in progress. In general, defaults to
true. When writing to file or in CI environment, it is forced to be
false.
You can write test results to a file with the following config:
{
"jest": {
"reporters": [
["jest-tap-reporter", {
"logLevel": "ERROR",
"filePath": "test.tap"
}]
],
}
}
MIT.