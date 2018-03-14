TAP reporter for Jest.

Installation

yarn

yarn add --dev jest-tap-reporter

npm

npm install --dev jest-tap-reporter

Usage

Add to your Jest configuration

In package.json file:

{ "jest" : { "reporters" : [ "jest-tap-reporter" ] } }

Options

You can add an optional configuration object:

{ "jest" : { "reporters" : [ [ "jest-tap-reporter" , { "logLevel" : "ERROR" , "showInternalStackTraces" : true , "filePath" : "filename.tap" }] ] } }

Options:

logLevel - specifies the log level. By default jest-tap-reporter uses INFO log level, which will log the suite path and a summary at the end of a test run. If you want to reduce the reporting to bare minimum you can set the logLevel parameter to ERROR . available log levels are: ERROR , WARN , INFO .

- specifies the log level. By default jest-tap-reporter uses log level, which will log the suite path and a summary at the end of a test run. If you want to reduce the reporting to bare minimum you can set the parameter to . available log levels are: , , . filePath - specifies a file to write the results. If not supplied it will use process.stdout .

- specifies a file to write the results. If not supplied it will use . showHeader - whether to show starting message on startup, defaults to true .

- whether to show starting message on startup, defaults to . showInternalStackTraces - shows stack traces from "internal" folders, like /node_modules and /internal , defaults to false .

- shows stack traces from "internal" folders, like and , defaults to . showProgress - whether to not show intermediate test result summary while testing is in progress. In general, defaults to true . When writing to file or in CI environment, it is forced to be false .

Example: writing to file

You can write test results to a file with the following config:

{ "jest" : { "reporters" : [ [ "jest-tap-reporter" , { "logLevel" : "ERROR" , "filePath" : "test.tap" }] ], } }

License

MIT.