jest-tap-reporter

by MailOnline
1.9.0 (see all)

Jest TAP reporter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jest-tap-reporter

jest-tap-reporter on NPM Travis CI License Greenkeeper badge

TAP reporter for Jest.

Installation

yarn

yarn add --dev jest-tap-reporter

npm

npm install --dev jest-tap-reporter

Usage

Add to your Jest configuration

In package.json file:

{
  "jest": {
    "reporters": [
      "jest-tap-reporter"
    ]
  }
}

Options

You can add an optional configuration object:

{
  "jest": {
    "reporters": [
      ["jest-tap-reporter", {
        "logLevel": "ERROR",
        "showInternalStackTraces": true,
        "filePath": "filename.tap"
      }]
    ]
  }
}

Options:

  • logLevel - specifies the log level. By default jest-tap-reporter uses INFO log level, which will log the suite path and a summary at the end of a test run. If you want to reduce the reporting to bare minimum you can set the logLevel parameter to ERROR. available log levels are: ERROR, WARN, INFO.
  • filePath - specifies a file to write the results. If not supplied it will use process.stdout.
  • showHeader - whether to show starting message on startup, defaults to true.
  • showInternalStackTraces - shows stack traces from "internal" folders, like /node_modules and /internal, defaults to false.
  • showProgress - whether to not show intermediate test result summary while testing is in progress. In general, defaults to true. When writing to file or in CI environment, it is forced to be false.

Example: writing to file

You can write test results to a file with the following config:

{
  "jest": {
    "reporters": [
      ["jest-tap-reporter", {
        "logLevel": "ERROR",
        "filePath": "test.tap"
      }]
    ],
  }
}

License

MIT.

