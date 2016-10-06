Stubbing imported assets (typically, in react components / ES6) so they work in JEST.

Sometimes, you don't want to use harmony-reflect or cannot (node 4) or you need to test onload behaviour handlers. These stubs will return their content type's equivalent of blank.gif , not just an empty string.

the use case

If you have a component that does a direct import of an image, when testing it with Jest, it will break. So... you need to stub it.

import React from 'react' ; import Logo from './logo.png' ; export default class Foo extends React . Component { handleLoad(){ this .ready = true ; console .log( this .logo.src); } render(){ return < div > < img src = {Logo} onLoad = {::this.handleLoad} ref = {logo => this.logo = logo} /> </ div > ; } }

Testing then is just transparent:

import React from 'react' ; import renderer from 'react-test-renderer' ; import Foo from '../src/foo' ; jest.mock( 'react-dom' ); describe( 'component tests >' , () => { it( 'renders correctly' , () => { const tree = renderer.create(<Foo />).toJSON(); expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot(); }); });

The snapshot will just have something like

exports[ `component tests > renders correctly 1` ] = ` <div> <img onLoad={[Function bound handleLoad]} src="" /> </div> ` ;

how to use

$ npm i jest-static-stubs -D

Edit package.json and in the jest section, add your mappers:

{ "jest" : { "moduleNameMapper" : { "^.+\\.(jpg|jpeg)$" : "jest-static-stubs/jpg" , "^.+\\.gif$" : "jest-static-stubs/gif" , "^.+\\.(eot|otf|svg|ttf|woff|woff2|mp3|m4a|aac|oga)$" : "identity-obj-proxy" , } } }

Jest module mappers support capturing regex as well. This means you can create catch-all mappings like this:

{ "jest" : { "moduleNameMapper" : { "^.+\\.(jpg|jpeg|gif|png|mp4|mkv|avi|webm|swf|wav|mid)$" : "jest-static-stubs/$1" } } }

