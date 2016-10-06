Stubbing imported assets (typically, in react components / ES6) so they work in JEST.
Sometimes, you don't want to use harmony-reflect or cannot (node 4) or you need to test onload behaviour handlers. These stubs will return their content type's equivalent of
blank.gif, not just an empty string.
If you have a component that does a direct import of an image, when testing it with Jest, it will break. So... you need to stub it.
import React from 'react';
import Logo from './logo.png';
export default class Foo extends React.Component {
handleLoad(){
this.ready = true;
console.log(this.logo.src);
}
render(){
return <div>
<img src={Logo} onLoad={::this.handleLoad} ref={logo => this.logo = logo} />
</div>;
}
}
Testing then is just transparent:
import React from 'react';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';
import Foo from '../src/foo';
jest.mock('react-dom');
describe('component tests >', () => {
it('renders correctly', () => {
const tree = renderer.create(<Foo />).toJSON();
expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
The snapshot will just have something like
exports[`component tests > renders correctly 1`] = `
<div>
<img
onLoad={[Function bound handleLoad]}
src="" />
</div>
`;
$ npm i jest-static-stubs -D
Edit
package.json and in the
jest section, add your mappers:
{
"jest": {
"moduleNameMapper": {
"^.+\\.(jpg|jpeg)$": "jest-static-stubs/jpg",
"^.+\\.gif$": "jest-static-stubs/gif",
"^.+\\.(eot|otf|svg|ttf|woff|woff2|mp3|m4a|aac|oga)$": "identity-obj-proxy",
}
}
}
Jest module mappers support capturing regex as well. This means you can create catch-all mappings like this:
{
"jest": {
"moduleNameMapper": {
"^.+\\.(jpg|jpeg|gif|png|mp4|mkv|avi|webm|swf|wav|mid)$": "jest-static-stubs/$1"
}
}
}