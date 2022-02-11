This is a Jest HTML reporter. It takes summary test results from jest and parses them into an HTML file for improved readability and filtering.
Run tests or a test with jest and specify
jest-stare on the
--reporters option:
jest --reporters default jest-stare
jest --testResultsProcessor=jest-stare
Alternatively, in your
jest config within
package.json set
reporters to
jest-stare :
"reporters": ["default", "jest-stare"]
"testResultsProcessor": "./node_modules/jest-stare"
jest-stare when used as a reporter updates the HTML report on each completed test run. You can use this to view test output
that is incomplete (before each test suite completes). Refresh your browser to see new tests as each suite completes.
By default, after a report is generated, output will go to
./jest-stare and will contain:
index.html - html report
jest-results.json - raw jest json data
/js - javascript render files
/css - css stylings
You can configure custom reporters by passing the
jest-stare config as a second argument:
"reporters": [
"default",
[
"jest-stare",
{
"resultDir": "results/jest-stare",
"reportTitle": "jest-stare!",
"additionalResultsProcessors": [
"jest-junit"
],
"coverageLink": "../../coverage/lcov-report/index.html",
"jestStareConfigJson": "jest-stare.json",
"jestGlobalConfigJson": "globalStuff.json"
}
]
]
Note:
testResultsProcessorwill not use config options specified in the way above
Or, do so by adding a
jest-stare object to your package.json, for example:
jest-stare: {
...
}
You can also configure each option via environmental variables instead. Environmental variables take precedence over values in package.json. CLI options take precedence of environmental variables and configuration.
Within the configuration object you can specify the following fields:
|Field
|Environmental Variable
|Default
|Description
|Example
resultDir
JEST_STARE_RESULT_DIR
jest-stare
|set the results directory
"resultDir": "results/jest-stare"
resultJson
JEST_STARE_RESULT_JSON
jest-results.json
|indicate the raw JSON results file name
"resultJson": "data.json"
resultHtml
JEST_STARE_RESULT_HTML
index.html
|indicate the main html file name
"resultHtml": "main.html"
log
JEST_STARE_LOG
true
|specify whether or not jest-stare should log to the console
"log": false
jestStareConfigJson
JEST_STARE_CONFIG_JSON
undefined
|request to save jest-stare config raw JSON results in the file name
"jestStareConfigJson": "jest-stare-config.json"
jestGlobalConfigJson
JEST_STARE_GLOBAL_CONFIG_JSON
undefined
|request to save global config results in the file name
"jestGlobalConfigJson": "global-config.json"
report
JEST_STARE_REPORT
undefined
|boolean, set to false to suppress creating a HTML report (JSON only retained)
"report": false
reportTitle
JEST_STARE_REPORT_TITLE
jest-stare!
|string, indicate the title of the report
"reportTitle": "my title"
reportHeadline
JEST_STARE_REPORT_HEADLINE
jest-stare
|string, indicate the headline of the report
"reportHeadline": "my headline"
reportSummary
JEST_STARE_REPORT_SUMMARY
undefined
|boolean, shows the report summary
"reportSummary": true
additionalResultsProcessors
JEST_STARE_ADDITIONAL_RESULTS_PROCESSORS
undefined
|add additional test result processors to produce multiple report
"additionalResultsProcessors": ["jest-junit"]
coverageLink
JEST_STARE_COVERAGE_LINK
undefined
|link to coverage report if available
"coverageLink": "../../coverage/lcov-report/index.html"
disableCharts
JEST_STARE_DISABLE_CHARTS
undefined
|hide the doughnut charts in the HTML report
"disableCharts": true
hidePassing
JEST_STARE_HIDE_PASSING
undefined
|hide passing tests in the report on page load
"hidePassing": true
hideFailing
JEST_STARE_HIDE_FAILING
undefined
|hide failing tests in the report on page load
"hideFailing": true
hidePending
JEST_STARE_HIDE_PENDING
undefined
|hide pending tests in the report on page load
"hidePending": true
You can programmatically invoke jest-stare and provide jest response data via:
// require jest-stare
const processor = require("jest-stare");
// load some jest results JSON data
const simplePassingTests = require("../__tests__/__resources__/simplePassingTests.json");
// call jest-stare processor, passing a first parm of the jest json results,
// and optionally a second parm of jest-stare config
processor(simplePassingTests, {log: false, resultDir: __dirname + "/output"});
Use the
jest-stare CLI to create or recreate an HTML report. You only need to supply an input JSON
file containing the jest test results.
You can invoke
jest-stare as a CLI after installing globally via
npm install -g jest-stare.
Or if jest-stare is a local dependency you can invoke the CLI via
npx jest-stare...
Assuming that you have a relative file to your current location in a folder "data" and "simplePassingTests.json" contains saved JSON output from a jest test invocation, you can run the CLI providing a single positional input jest JSON file:
jest-stare data/simplePassingTests.json
Optionally you can control where the report will be stored using a second positional:
jest-stare data/simplePassingTests.json c:/users/myId/desktop/output
The command response takes a form of:
jest-stare was called with programmatic config
** jest-stare: wrote output report to c:/users/myId/desktop/output/index.html **
Because jest-stare writes *.js files when generating a report, you may get an infinite loop when using
jest-stare and
jest --watch. Samples of the problem are documented here:
To get around this problem, consider excluding
jest-stare *.js files from watch via something like this:
"watchPathIgnorePatterns": [
".*jest-stare.*\\.js"
],
See contributing.
Thanks to dogboydog and others for additions!
This project is based on: