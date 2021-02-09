openbase logo
jsr

jest-standard-reporter

by Chris Galvan
2.0.0

Jest reporter that uses stdout for messages and stderr for errors

Documentation
19.6K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Jest Standard Reporter

Jest reporter that uses stdout for messages and stderr for errors.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev jest-standard-reporter

Using yarn:

yarn add --dev jest-standard-reporter

Usage

Jest CLI:

jest --reporters=jest-standard-reporter

Jest config:

{
    "reporters": ["jest-standard-reporter"]
}

Supports the following Jest configurations:

Inspiration

Jest uses stderr to print the results of the tests (as opposed to stdout; see issue #5064). Many CI tools mark any output coming from stderr as a failure, making builds to fail even when the tests pass (false positive).

This reporter uses stdout to print messages and only uses stderr when an error is thrown.

If you chose to, you could override this behavior using the useStderr flag.

License

MIT

