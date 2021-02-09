Jest reporter
that uses
stdout for messages and
stderr for errors.
Using npm:
npm install --save-dev jest-standard-reporter
Using yarn:
yarn add --dev jest-standard-reporter
Jest CLI:
jest --reporters=jest-standard-reporter
Jest config:
{
"reporters": ["jest-standard-reporter"]
}
Supports the following Jest configurations:
Jest uses
stderr to print the results of the tests (as opposed to
stdout; see issue #5064). Many CI tools mark any output coming from
stderr as a failure, making builds to fail even when the tests pass (false positive).
This reporter uses
stdout to print messages and only uses
stderr when an error is thrown.
If you chose to, you could override this behavior using the
useStderr flag.
MIT