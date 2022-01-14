Inspired by chai sorted and jest-extended. This packages extends jest.expect with 2 custom matchers,
toBeSorted and
toBeSortedBy
Examples
expect([1, 2, 3]).toBeSorted();
expect([3, 2, 1]).toBeSorted({ descending: true });
expect([{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 3 }]).toBeSortedBy('id');
expect([{ count: '10' }, { count: '5' }]).toBeSortedBy('count', {
descending: true,
coerce: true,
});
With npm:
npm install --save-dev jest-sorted
With yarn:
yarn add -D jest-sorted
Add
jest-sorted to your Jest
setupFilesAfterEnv configuration. See for help
For example, add the following to your
package.json at the root level. See configuring jest for more info.
"jest": {
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["jest-sorted"]
}
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "jest-sorted"
}
If you are already using another test framework, like jest-chain, then you should create a test setup file and
require each of the frameworks you are using.
For example:
// ./testSetup.js
require('jest-sorted');
require('jest-chain');
require('any other test framework libraries you are using');
Then in your Jest config:
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "./testSetup.js"
}
toBeSorted
Passes if the array is sorted in ascending order.
expect([1, 2, 3]).toBeSorted();
The following options can be passed as an object to alter the assertions behaviour
expect([3, 2, 1]).toBeSorted({ descending: true });
expect(['2', '12']).toBeSorted({ coerce: true });
expect([{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 3 }]).toBeSorted({ key: 'id' });
expect([{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 3 }]).toBeSorted({
key: 'nothing',
strict: false,
});
compare : function - A custom function to use for comparison. (Default comparison is a simple greater / less than). In some cases you may want to check values are sorted by a different condition. The function will take 2 elements from the array (a,b) and should return:
See the compareFunction of Array.prototype.sort for more info.
const doubleDigitsFirst = (a, b) => {
if (a >= 10 && b < 10) {
return -1;
}
if (b >= 10 && a < 10) {
return 1;
}
return 0;
};
expect([10, 20, 1, 2]).toBeSorted({
compare: doubleDigitsFirst,
});
toBeSortedBy
Passes if the array of objects is sorted in ascending order by the passed key. (Alias for toBeSorted({ key }))
expect([{ id: 1 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 3 }]).toBeSortedBy('id');
The following options can be passed as an object to alter the assertions behaviour
expect([{ id: 3 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 1 }]).toBeSortedBy('id', {
descending: true,
});
expect([{ count: '2' }, { count: '12' }]).toBeSortedBy('count', {
coerce: true,
});
expect([{ id: 3 }, { id: 2 }, { id: 1 }]).toBeSortedBy('nothing', {
strict: false,
});
compare : function - A custom function to use for comparison. (Default comparison is a simple greater / less than). In some cases you may want to check values are sorted by a different condition. The function will take 2 values from the specified keys (a,b) and should return:
See the compareFunction of Array.prototype.sort for more info.
const doubleDigitsFirst = (a, b) => {
if (a >= 10 && b < 10) {
return -1;
}
if (b >= 10 && a < 10) {
return 1;
}
return 0;
};
expect([{ count: 10 }, { count: 20 }, { count: 1 }, { count: 2 }]).toBeSortedBy(
'count',
{
compare: doubleDigitsFirst,
}
);