Jest Sorted

Inspired by chai sorted and jest-extended. This packages extends jest.expect with 2 custom matchers, toBeSorted and toBeSortedBy

Examples

expect([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toBeSorted(); expect([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]).toBeSorted({ descending : true }); expect([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }]).toBeSortedBy( 'id' ); expect([{ count : '10' }, { count : '5' }]).toBeSortedBy( 'count' , { descending : true , coerce : true , });

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev jest-sorted

With yarn:

yarn add -D jest-sorted

Setup

Jest >v24

Add jest-sorted to your Jest setupFilesAfterEnv configuration. See for help

For example, add the following to your package.json at the root level. See configuring jest for more info.

"jest" : { "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "jest-sorted" ] }

Jest <v23

"jest" : { "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" : "jest-sorted" }

If you are already using another test framework, like jest-chain, then you should create a test setup file and require each of the frameworks you are using.

For example:

require ( 'jest-sorted' ); require ( 'jest-chain' ); require ( 'any other test framework libraries you are using' );

Then in your Jest config:

"jest" : { "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" : "./testSetup.js" }

Typescript

Coming soon...

Usage

toBeSorted

Passes if the array is sorted in ascending order.

expect([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toBeSorted();

options

The following options can be passed as an object to alter the assertions behaviour

descending : boolean - Asserts the array is sorted in descending order. (Defaults to false)

expect([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]).toBeSorted({ descending : true });

coerce : boolean - Coereces values to numbers before comparison. (Defaults to false) Note: consecutive NaN values after co-ercion are considered to be sorted

expect([ '2' , '12' ]).toBeSorted({ coerce : true });

key : string - Will use the value from the passed key in an array of objects. (Used internally by the toBeSortedBy method)

expect([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }]).toBeSorted({ key : 'id' });

strict : boolean - Fails the assertion if a passed key option does not exist in the object. (Defaults to true) Note: will use undefined for all missing keys and equal values are considered sorted.

expect([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }]).toBeSorted({ key : 'nothing' , strict : false , });

compare : function - A custom function to use for comparison. (Default comparison is a simple greater / less than). In some cases you may want to check values are sorted by a different condition. The function will take 2 elements from the array (a,b) and should return: A negative number if a comes first. A positive number if b comes first. 0 if the values are sorted equally.



See the compareFunction of Array.prototype.sort for more info.

const doubleDigitsFirst = ( a, b ) => { if (a >= 10 && b < 10 ) { return -1 ; } if (b >= 10 && a < 10 ) { return 1 ; } return 0 ; }; expect([ 10 , 20 , 1 , 2 ]).toBeSorted({ compare : doubleDigitsFirst, });

toBeSortedBy

Passes if the array of objects is sorted in ascending order by the passed key. (Alias for toBeSorted({ key }))

expect([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }]).toBeSortedBy( 'id' );

options

The following options can be passed as an object to alter the assertions behaviour

descending : boolean - Asserts the array is sorted in descending order. (Defaults to false)

expect([{ id : 3 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 1 }]).toBeSortedBy( 'id' , { descending : true , });

coerce : boolean - Coereces values to numbers before comparison. (Defaults to false) Note: consecutive NaN values after co-ercion are considered to be sorted

expect([{ count : '2' }, { count : '12' }]).toBeSortedBy( 'count' , { coerce : true , });

strict : boolean - Fails the assertion if a passed key option does not exist in the object. (Defaults to true) Note: will use undefined for all missing keys and equal values are considered sorted.

expect([{ id : 3 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 1 }]).toBeSortedBy( 'nothing' , { strict : false , });

compare : function - A custom function to use for comparison. (Default comparison is a simple greater / less than). In some cases you may want to check values are sorted by a different condition. The function will take 2 values from the specified keys (a,b) and should return: A negative number if a comes first. A positive number if b comes first. 0 if the values are sorted equally.



See the compareFunction of Array.prototype.sort for more info.