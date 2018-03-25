jest-sonar-reporter is a custom results processor for Jest. The processor converts Jest's output into Sonar's generic test data format.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i -D jest-sonar-reporter

Using yarn:

$ yarn add -D jest-sonar-reporter

Configuration

Configure Jest in your package.json to use jest-sonar-reporter as a custom results processor.

{ "jest" : { "testResultsProcessor" : "jest-sonar-reporter" } }

Configure Sonar to import the test results. Add the sonar.testExecutionReportPaths property to your sonar-project.properties file.

= test-report.xml

Customization

To customize the reporter you can use package.json to store the configuration.

Create a jestSonar entry like this:

{ "jestSonar" : {} }

You can customize the following options:

reportPath This will specify the path to put the report in.

This will specify the path to put the report in. reportFile This will specify the file name of the report.

This will specify the file name of the report. indent This will specify the indentation to format the report.

{ "jestSonar" : { "reportPath" : "reports" , "reportFile" : "test-reporter.xml" , "indent" : 4 } }

Important: Don't forget to update sonar.testExecutionReportPaths when you use a custom path and file name.

Support for Sonarqube 5.6.x

Sonarqube 5.6.x does not support Generic Test Data however it has a Generic Test Coverage plugin which offers similar functionality.

If you have the plugin installed on Sonarqube, you can configure this reporter to produce files in supported format.

{ "jestSonar" : { "sonar56x" : true } }

Configure Sonar to import the test results. Add the sonar.genericcoverage.unitTestReportPaths property to your sonar-project.properties file.

= test-report.xml

Support for different configuration environments

To support different environments add the env property to the configuration and overwrite the value of the option you want to modify for the specific environment. You can overwrite the following configuration options: reportPath , reportFile , indent , sonar56x

For example: Overwrite the path were the report will be stored.

{ "jestSonar" : { "reportPath" : "reports" , "reportFile" : "test-reporter.xml" , "indent" : 4 , "env" : { "test" : { "reportPath" : "reports-test" } } } }

Use the NODE_ENV variable to activate the environment specific configuration.

NODE_ENV=test npm run test

Usage

Run Jest to execute your tests.

Using npm:

$ npm run test

Using yarn:

$ yarn run test

Run sonar-scanner to import the test results.

$ sonar-scanner

Licence

This project uses the MIT licence.