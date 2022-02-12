jest-sonar is a custom test reporter for Jest. It converts the generated report into Sonar's Generic Execution format.
Using yarn:
$ yarn install -D jest-sonar
Using npm:
$ npm i -D jest-sonar
Configure Jest in your
jest.config file and add
jest-sonar to the list of reporters.
module.exports = {
...
reporters: ['default', 'jest-sonar'],
...
}
The following options can be set to customize the reporter:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Accepted values
|outputDirectory
|The directory to which the report should be written
|The projects root dir
|string
|outputName
|The name of the report
|sonar-report.xml
|string
|reportedFilePath
|Should the path be relative or absolute
|'relative'
|'relative' or 'absolute'
|relativeRootDir
|The root directory for the relative path
|jest
rootDir
|string
You can set these options when defining the reporter in
jest.config:
module.exports = {
...
reporters: ['default', ['jest-sonar', {
outputDirectory: 'my/custom/directory',
outputName: 'my-new-report-name.xml',
reportedFilePath: 'absolute'
}]],
...
}
Contribution guidelines for this project
Contributions to this project are welcome, either by submitting bug reports, submitting feature requests or submitting pull requests.
NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest change from "upstream" before making a pull request!
This project uses the MIT license.