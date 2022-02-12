openbase logo
jest-sonar

by Yannick Houbrix
0.2.12 (see all)

A jest reporter that generates sonar reports

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.4K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jest-sonar

jest-sonar is a custom test reporter for Jest. It converts the generated report into Sonar's Generic Execution format.

Build Status CodeQL Maintainability Test Coverage

Installation

Using yarn:

$ yarn install -D jest-sonar

Using npm:

$ npm i -D jest-sonar

Configuration

Configure Jest in your jest.config file and add jest-sonar to the list of reporters.

module.exports = {
    ...
    reporters: ['default',  'jest-sonar'],
    ...
}

Customize the reporter

The following options can be set to customize the reporter:

OptionDescriptionDefaultAccepted values
outputDirectoryThe directory to which the report should be writtenThe projects root dirstring
outputNameThe name of the reportsonar-report.xmlstring
reportedFilePathShould the path be relative or absolute'relative''relative' or 'absolute'
relativeRootDirThe root directory for the relative pathjest rootDirstring

You can set these options when defining the reporter in jest.config:

module.exports = {
    ...
        reporters: ['default',  ['jest-sonar', {
            outputDirectory: 'my/custom/directory',
            outputName: 'my-new-report-name.xml',
            reportedFilePath: 'absolute'
        }]],
    ...
}

Contribution

Contribution guidelines for this project

Contributions to this project are welcome, either by submitting bug reports, submitting feature requests or submitting pull requests.

Creating a pull request

  1. Fork the repo on GitHub
  2. Clone and make changes on your machine
  3. Commit and Push the changes to your fork
  4. Submit a Pull request so that we can review your changes

NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest change from "upstream" before making a pull request!

Licence

This project uses the MIT license.

