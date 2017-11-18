Slow test reporter for jest

No dependencies, no interactive shell needed. Prints out the slowest 10 tests in your app. Can also print warnings when a test exceeds X ms.

Installation

You may install this package as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev jest-slow-test-reporter yarn add --dev jest-slow-test-reporter

Configuration

Configure Jest to use the reporter.

For example, create a jest.config.js file containing:

module .exports = { verbose : false , reporters : [ [ 'jest-slow-test-reporter' , { "numTests" : 8 , "warnOnSlowerThan" : 300 , "color" : true }] ] };

numTests controls how many slow tests to print. warnOnSlowerThan will warn when a test exceeds this time in milliseconds. color will make the warnOnSlowerThan warning messages print in red