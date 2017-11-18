openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jst

jest-slow-test-reporter

by Jacob O'Donnell
1.0.0 (see all)

Reports the slowest tests in your jest suite.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.5K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Slow test reporter for jest

No dependencies, no interactive shell needed. Prints out the slowest 10 tests in your app. Can also print warnings when a test exceeds X ms.

Installation

You may install this package as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev jest-slow-test-reporter
yarn add --dev jest-slow-test-reporter

Configuration

Configure Jest to use the reporter.

For example, create a jest.config.js file containing:

module.exports = {
  verbose: false,
  reporters: [
    ['jest-slow-test-reporter', {"numTests": 8, "warnOnSlowerThan": 300, "color": true}]
  ]
};

numTests controls how many slow tests to print. warnOnSlowerThan will warn when a test exceeds this time in milliseconds. color will make the warnOnSlowerThan warning messages print in red

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial