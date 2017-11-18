No dependencies, no interactive shell needed. Prints out the slowest 10 tests in your app. Can also print warnings when a test exceeds X ms.
You may install this package as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev jest-slow-test-reporter
yarn add --dev jest-slow-test-reporter
Configure Jest to use the reporter.
For example, create a
jest.config.js file containing:
module.exports = {
verbose: false,
reporters: [
['jest-slow-test-reporter', {"numTests": 8, "warnOnSlowerThan": 300, "color": true}]
]
};
numTests controls how many slow tests to print. warnOnSlowerThan will warn when a test exceeds this time in milliseconds. color will make the warnOnSlowerThan warning messages print in red