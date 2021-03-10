Jest Silent Reporter
Custom reporter for Jest that only prints failed tests.
Using npm:
$ npm i --save-dev jest-silent-reporter
Using yarn:
$ yarn add --dev jest-silent-reporter
Jest CLI:
jest --reporters=jest-silent-reporter
Jest config:
{
"reporters": ["jest-silent-reporter"]
}
For large test suites,
jest-silent-reporter can cause CI to fail due to having
no output for some configured amount of time. Using the
useDots option will
output dots for each test file, similar to a dot reporter.
{
"reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "useDots": true }]]
}
Note: this config is also available as an environment variable
JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_DOTS=true.
Warnings are supressed by default, use
showWarnings to log them.
{
"reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "showWarnings": true }]]
}
Note: this config is also available as an environment variable
JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_WARNINGS=true.
Sometimes it might come in handy to display the test suites' paths (i.e. when running tests in a terminal inside IDE for quicker file navigation).
{
"reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "showPaths": true }]]
}
Note: this config is also available as an environment variable
JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_PATHS=true.
MIT