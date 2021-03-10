openbase logo
jsr

jest-silent-reporter

by Ricky
0.5.0 (see all)

A silent reporter for Jest

Overview

Categories

Readme

Jest Silent Reporter

Custom reporter for Jest that only prints failed tests.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i --save-dev jest-silent-reporter

Using yarn:

$ yarn add --dev jest-silent-reporter

Usage

Jest CLI:

jest --reporters=jest-silent-reporter

Jest config:

{
  "reporters": ["jest-silent-reporter"]
}

Options

useDots: boolean

For large test suites, jest-silent-reporter can cause CI to fail due to having no output for some configured amount of time. Using the useDots option will output dots for each test file, similar to a dot reporter.

{
  "reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "useDots": true }]]
}

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_DOTS=true.

showWarnings: boolean

Warnings are supressed by default, use showWarnings to log them.

{
  "reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "showWarnings": true }]]
}

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_WARNINGS=true.

showPaths: boolean

Sometimes it might come in handy to display the test suites' paths (i.e. when running tests in a terminal inside IDE for quicker file navigation).

{
  "reporters": [["jest-silent-reporter", { "showPaths": true }]]
}

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_PATHS=true.

Screenshots

All tests passed

Screenshot: all tests passed

Tests failed

Screenshot: some tests failed

Licence

MIT

