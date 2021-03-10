Jest Silent Reporter

Custom reporter for Jest that only prints failed tests.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i --save-dev jest-silent-reporter

Using yarn:

$ yarn add --dev jest-silent-reporter

Usage

Jest CLI:

jest --reporters=jest-silent-reporter

Jest config:

{ "reporters" : [ "jest-silent-reporter" ] }

Options

useDots: boolean

For large test suites, jest-silent-reporter can cause CI to fail due to having no output for some configured amount of time. Using the useDots option will output dots for each test file, similar to a dot reporter.

{ "reporters" : [[ "jest-silent-reporter" , { "useDots" : true }]] }

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_DOTS=true .

showWarnings: boolean

Warnings are supressed by default, use showWarnings to log them.

{ "reporters" : [[ "jest-silent-reporter" , { "showWarnings" : true }]] }

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_WARNINGS=true .

showPaths: boolean

Sometimes it might come in handy to display the test suites' paths (i.e. when running tests in a terminal inside IDE for quicker file navigation).

{ "reporters" : [[ "jest-silent-reporter" , { "showPaths" : true }]] }

Note: this config is also available as an environment variable JEST_SILENT_REPORTER_SHOW_PATHS=true .

Screenshots

All tests passed

Tests failed

Licence

MIT