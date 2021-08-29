Jest Vue snapshot serializer
The following can all be adjusted in your
vue.config.js settings or
package.json.
data-server-rendered="true"
data-test="whatever"
data-testid="whatever"
data-test-id="whatever"
data-v-1234abcd=""
<!-- whatever -->
data-qa="whatever"
id="testWhatever"
class="test-whatever"
href="[object Object]"
This is the before and after of using the default formatting options from v2, and the default formatting options in v3. You can now customize the formatting as well in v3 (See API).
npm install --save-dev jest-serializer-vue-tjw
jest-serializer-vue in your dependencies or devDependencies it can be removed.
"snapshotSerializers": [
"<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-serializer-vue-tjw"
]
-- -u at the end so it will update any existing snapshots, for example:
npm run test:unit -- -u
.toMatchSnapshot('optional snapshot name'); in your tests:
Example:
import { shallowMount } from '@vue/test-utils';
import MyComponent from './MyComponent.vue';
describe('MyComponent.vue', () => {
describe('Created', () => {
test('Renders correctly with default props', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(MyComponent);
expect(wrapper)
.toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
});
data-test="whatever"
data-testid="whatever"
data-test-id="whatever"
data-v-whatever="" will be removed. These are attributes added by Vue to help scope styles. Removing them from your snapshots makes updating scoped dependencies easier.
<div class=""></div> becomes
<div class></div>.
<svg><path></path></svg> becomes
<svg><path /></svg>.
Example: These are the kind of diffs you can expect to see when migrating from v2 to v3.
<div>
- <h1 data-test="pageTitle" data-test-id="pageTitle" data-testid="pageTitle">
+ <h1>
The above specific data-attrubutes are removed by default.
</h1>
<div>
- <span class="active" data-v-b3d95ac7="">
+ <span class="active">
These data-v ID's are removed too by default.
</span>
<!---->
<!-- There's an option you can turn on to remove all HTML comments too -->
<!-- It's turned off by default, since they usually represent a v-if="false" -->
<!-- and maybe you want to know about that. If not, set removeComments: true -->
</div>
<div>
- <h3 class="inline-block">Default formatting is improved</h3> <span><i class="fa fa-spinner"></i> <span class="sr-only">Loading...</span></span> <a><button type="button class="primary"><i class="fa fa-plus"></i>
+ <h3 class="inline-block">Default formatting is improved</h3>
+ <span>
+ <i class="fa fa-spinner"></i>
+ <span class="sr-only">Loading...</span>
+ </span>
+ <a>
+ <button class="primary" type="button>
+ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i>
The formatting here is completely customizable (see API).
- </button></a>
+ </button>
+ </a>
- <svg style="">
+ <svg style>
- <path d="M 10,150 L 70,10 L 130,150 z"></path>
+ <path d="M 10,150 L 70,10 L 130,150 z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
Though all default settings are designed to be the best choice for most people, if you want to opt out of these (or opt-in to other changes, like removing HTML comments from snapshots) you can via a settings object in your Vue config. Note, some changes cannot currently be avoided (self-closing enforcement and empty attribute trimming).
vue.config.js in the root of your project (or create it, if you do not have one).
jest-serializer-vue v2.0.2 settings:
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
jestSerializer: {
clearInlineFunctions: false,
// All available options: https://github.com/beautify-web/js-beautify/blob/master/js/src/html/options.js
formatting: {
unformatted: ['code', 'pre', 'em', 'strong', 'span'],
indent_inner_html: true,
indent_char: ' ',
indent_size: 2,
sep: '\n'
},
removeClassTest: false,
removeComments: false,
removeDataTest: false,
removeDataTestid: false,
removeDataTestId: false,
removeDataQa: false,
removeDataCy: false,
removeDataVId: false,
removeIdTest: false,
removeIstanbulComments: false,
removeServerRendered: true,
sortAttributes: false,
stringifyObjects: false
}
}
};
ALL SETTINGS ARE OPTIONAL. The defaults are below. If you like them, you don't need to add anything to your Vue config.
In your
vue.config.js file:
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
jestSerializer: {
attributesToClear: [],
clearInlineFunctions: false,
// All available formatting options: https://github.com/beautify-web/js-beautify/blob/master/js/src/html/options.js
formatting: {
indent_char: ' ',
indent_inner_html: true,
indent_size: 2,
inline: [],
sep: '\n',
unformatted: ['code', 'pre']
},
removeClassTest: false,
removeComments: false,
removeDataTest: true,
removeDataTestid: true,
removeDataTestId: true,
removeDataQa: false,
removeDataCy: false,
removeDataVId: true,
removeIdTest: false,
removeIstanbulComments: true,
removeServerRendered: true,
sortAttributes: true,
verbose: true,
// Experimental features:
addInputValues: false,
stringifyObjects: false
}
}
};
Alternatively, you can place your settings in the
package.json. If a
jestSerializer object exists here, we skip looking for a
vue.config.js file (useful for those with complex configs, Nuxt users, or those not using Vue-CLI).
In your
package.json file:
{
"name": "your_app",
"scripts": {},
"devDependencies": {},
"jestSerializer": {
"attributesToClear": [],
"clearInlineFunctions": false,
"//": "All available formatting options: https://github.com/beautify-web/js-beautify/blob/master/js/src/html/options.js",
"formatting": {
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_inner_html": true,
"indent_size": 2,
"inline": [],
"sep": "\n",
"unformatted": ["code", "pre"]
},
"removeClassTest": false,
"removeComments": false,
"removeDataTest": true,
"removeDataTestid": true,
"removeDataTestId": true,
"removeDataQa": false,
"removeDataCy": false,
"removeDataVId": true,
"removeIdTest": false,
"removeIstanbulComments": true,
"removeServerRendered": true,
"sortAttributes": true,
"verbose": true,
"// ": "Experimental features:",
"addInputValues": false,
"stringifyObjects": false
}
}
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|attributesToClear
|[]
|Takes an array of attribute strings, like
['title', 'id'], to remove the values from these attributes.
<input title id class="stuff">.
|clearInlineFunctions
false
|Replaces
<div title="function () { return true; }"> or this
<div title="(x) => !x"> with this placeholder
<div title="[function]">.
|formatting
|See above example
|These options format the snapshot. See all available options here.
|removeClassTest
false
|Removes all CSS classes that start with "test",
class="test-whatever". Warning: Don't use this approach. Use
data-test instead. It is better suited for this because it doesn't conflate CSS and test tokens.
|removeComments
false
|Removes all HTML comments from your snapshots. This is false by default, as sometimes these comments can infer important information about how your DOM was rendered. However, this is mostly just personal preference.
|removeDataTest
true
|Removes
data-test="whatever" from your snapshots if true. To also remove these from your production builds, see here.
|removeDataTestid
true
|Removes
data-testid="whatever" from your snapshots if true.
|removeDataTestId
true
|Removes
data-test-id="whatever" from your snapshots if true.
|removeDataQa
false
|Removes
data-qa="whatever" from your snapshots if true.
data-qa is usually used by non-dev QA members. If they change in your snapshot, that indicates it may break someone else's E2E tests. So most using
data-qa prefer they be left in by default.
|removeDataCy
false
|Removes
data-cy="whatever" from your snapshots if true.
data-cy is used by Cypress end-to-end tests. If they change in your snapshot, that indicates it may break an E2E tests. So most using
data-cy prefer they be left in by default.
|removeDataVId
true
|Removes
data-v-1234abcd="" from your snapshots. Important if a 3rd-party component uses scoped styles, to prevent ID changes from breaking your
mount based tests when updating a dependency.
|removeIdTest
false
|Removes
id="test-whatever" or
id="testWhatever"from snapshots. Warning: You should never use ID's for test tokens, as they can also be used by JS and CSS, making them more brittle. Use
data-test-id instead.
|removeIstanbulComments
true
|Removes
/* istanbul ignore next */ cov_1lmjj6lxv1.f[3]++; comments from snapshots when functions are inside HTML attributes. See v3.16.0 release notes for more details.
|removeServerRendered
true
|Removes
data-server-rendered="true" from your snapshots if true.
|sortAttributes
true
|Sorts the attributes inside HTML elements in the snapshot. This helps make snapshot diffs easier to read.
|verbose
true
|Logs to the console errors or other messages if true. Strongly recommended if using experimental features.
|addInputValues
false
|EXPERIMENTAL Displays the value of form fields.
<input> becomes
<input value="whatever"> in your snapshots. Requires you pass in
wrapper, not
wrapper.html(). On deeply nested components, it may exceed callstack.
|stringifyObjects
false
|EXPERIMENTAL Replaces
title="[object Object]" with
title="{a:'asdf'}" in your snapshots, allowing you to see the data in the snapshot. Requires you to pass in
wrapper, not
wrapper.html(). This is still a work in progress. On deeply nested components, it may exceed callstack.
What is the best approach for targeting elements in a test? - Use
data-test when targeting multiple elements, or
data-test-id (or
data-testid if you don't like the extra hyphen) when targeting a unique element.
test('Click link', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(LinkList);
const linkList = wrapper.find('[data-test-id="linkList"]');
const domLink = linkList.findAll('[data-test="link"]').at(0);
domLink.trigger('click');
expect(specialFunction)
.toHaveBeenCalledWith('https://passed-in-url.com');
});
I have some code that I don't want formatted. How do I "opt out" of the settings for one test? - You can skip the snapshots and just do a string comparison directly, without a snapshot. This is useful when the actual whitespace in the DOM is important and needs to be captured properly without formatting being applied.
test('Spacing around links is accurate', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(YourComponent);
const section = wrapper.find('[data-test-id="specificSection"]');
expect(section.html())
.toEqual(`<div data-test-id="specificSection">
<a href="#">link</a><a href="#">link</a> <a href="#">link</a>
<a href="#">link</a> <a href="#">link</a>
</div>`);
});
How do I override the settings for just one test? - This is a little complicated, but doable. The following is a basic example. You can refer to the test setup/helpers file in this repo for a more complex example.
describe('YourComponent.vue', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
jest.resetModules();
});
test('Overriding snapshot settings for one test', () => {
jest.doMock('../../../vue.config.js', function () {
return {
pluginOptions: {
jestSerializer: {
removeComments: true,
stringifyObjects: true
}
}
};
});
const wrapper = shallowMount(YourComponent);
const section = wrapper.find('[data-test-id="specificSection"]');
expect(section)
.toMatchSnapshot();
})
});
How do I opt out of stringifyObjects or addInputValues for one test? - This is actually much easier. These experimetnal features can only be done on a Vue VNode. So if you do
.html() prior to sending it, it will always skip these transforms. This allows you to use these experimental features more easily, while opting out of the more troublesome tests.
test('Assuming stringifyObjects is enabled', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(YourComponent);
expect(wrapper)
.toMatchSnapshot('Stringify objects and add input values');
expect(wrapper.html())
.toMatchSnapshot('Opt out of stringify objects and adding input values');
});