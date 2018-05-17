Remove absolute paths and normalize paths across all platforms in your Jest snapshots.
npm install --save-dev jest-serializer-path
Add this to your
package.json Jest config:
"jest": {
"snapshotSerializers": [
"jest-serializer-path"
]
}
Or include only in individual tests:
const serializer = require("jest-serializer-path");
expect.addSnapshotSerializer(serializer);
All absolute paths will now be converted and saved in snapshots like so:
/path/to/my-proj/lib =>
<PROJECT_ROOT>/lib
/path/to/os-temp/nested/temp =>
<TEMP_DIR>/nested/temp
/path/to/user-home/nested/home =>
<HOME_DIR>/nested/home
This project bundles the yarn executable and the npm/yarn dependencies offline
in the
.npm-packages-offline-cache directory for faster dependency installs
and better dev/prod parity across including preventing failure if yarn/npm is
offline.
# Install
npm run yarn
# Run tests
npm run test