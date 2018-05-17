Remove absolute paths and normalize paths across all platforms in your Jest snapshots.

Quick Start

npm install --save-dev jest-serializer-path

Add this to your package.json Jest config:

"jest" : { "snapshotSerializers" : [ "jest-serializer-path" ] }

Or include only in individual tests:

const serializer = require ( "jest-serializer-path" ); expect.addSnapshotSerializer(serializer);

All absolute paths will now be converted and saved in snapshots like so:

/path/to/my-proj/lib => <PROJECT_ROOT>/lib

/path/to/os-temp/nested/temp => <TEMP_DIR>/nested/temp

/path/to/user-home/nested/home => <HOME_DIR>/nested/home

Caveats

All single backslashes ( \ ) will be replaced by a forward slash ( / ).

) will be replaced by a forward slash ( ). Any string that looks like a Windows drive letter ( C:\ ) will be replaced by a forward slash ( / ).

Build

This project bundles the yarn executable and the npm/yarn dependencies offline in the .npm-packages-offline-cache directory for faster dependency installs and better dev/prod parity across including preventing failure if yarn/npm is offline.