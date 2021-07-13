A Jest snapshot serializer that beautifies HTML.

When using this Jest serializer, it will turn any string starting with '<' to nicely indented HTML in the snapshot.

This serializer is based on diffable-html which is an opinionated HTML formatter that will ease readability of diffs in case of failing snapshot tests.

Install

Add the package as a dev-dependency:

npm install --save-dev jest-serializer-html yarn add --dev jest-serializer-html

Update package.json to let Jest know about the serializer:

"jest" : { "snapshotSerializers" : [ "jest-serializer-html" ] }

Vanilla JS Example

test( 'should beautify HTML' , () => { expect( '<ul><li><a href="#">My HTML</a></li></ul>' ).toMatchSnapshot(); });

Will output:

exports[ `should beautify HTML 1` ] = ` <ul> <li> <a href="#"> My HTML </a> </li> </ul> ` ;

Vue.js component output example

import Vue from 'vue' ; const Hello = { props : { msg : { type : String , default : 'World' } }, template : ` <h1>Hello ${ msg } !</h1> <ul id="main-list" class="list"><li><a href="#">My HTML</a></li></ul> ` }; test( 'should beautify HTML' , () => { const Component = Vue.extend(Hello); const vm = new Component({ propsData : { msg : 'You' } }); vm.$mount(); expect(vm.$el.outerHTML).toMatchSnapshot(); });

Will output:

exports[ `should beautify HTML 1` ] = ` <h1> Hello You! </h1> <ul id="main-list" class="list" > <li> <a href="#"> My HTML </a> </li> </ul> ` ;

You can read more about the HTML formatting here.

Special thanks

This package was inspired by the amazing post here: Jest for all: Episode 1 — Vue.js by Cristian Carlesso.