openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jest-serializer-html

by algolia
7.1.0 (see all)

Jest snapshot serializer that beautifies HTML.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.8K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Jest snapshot serializer that beautifies HTML.

NPM version Build Status

When using this Jest serializer, it will turn any string starting with '<' to nicely indented HTML in the snapshot.

This serializer is based on diffable-html which is an opinionated HTML formatter that will ease readability of diffs in case of failing snapshot tests.

Install

Add the package as a dev-dependency:

# With npm
npm install --save-dev jest-serializer-html

# With yarn
yarn add --dev jest-serializer-html

Update package.json to let Jest know about the serializer:

"jest": {
  "snapshotSerializers": ["jest-serializer-html"]
}

Vanilla JS Example

test('should beautify HTML', () => {
  expect('<ul><li><a href="#">My HTML</a></li></ul>').toMatchSnapshot();
});

Will output:

exports[`should beautify HTML 1`] = `
<ul>
  <li>
    <a href="#">
      My HTML
    </a>
  </li>
</ul>
`;

Vue.js component output example

import Vue from 'vue';
const Hello = {
  props: {
    msg: {
      type: String,
      default: 'World'
    }
  },
  template: `
    <h1>Hello ${ msg }!</h1>
    <ul id="main-list" class="list"><li><a href="#">My HTML</a></li></ul>
  `
};

test('should beautify HTML', () => {
  const Component = Vue.extend(Hello);
  const vm = new Component({
    propsData: {
      msg: 'You'
    }
  });

  vm.$mount();

  expect(vm.$el.outerHTML).toMatchSnapshot();
});

Will output:

exports[`should beautify HTML 1`] = `
<h1>
  Hello You!
</h1>
<ul id="main-list"
    class="list"
>
  <li>
    <a href="#">
      My HTML
    </a>
  </li>
</ul>
`;

You can read more about the HTML formatting here.

Special thanks

This package was inspired by the amazing post here: Jest for all: Episode 1 — Vue.js by Cristian Carlesso.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial