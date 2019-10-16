A Jest runner for the TypeScript compiler

install

npm install --save-dev jest-runner-tsc

usage

Jest configuration:

jest.tsc.config.js:

module .exports = { runner : 'jest-runner-tsc' , displayName : 'tsc' , moduleFileExtensions : [ 'js' , 'ts' , 'tsx' ], testMatch : [ '<rootDir>/**/*.ts' ], };

options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

a jest-runner-tsc property in your package.json

property in your package.json a jest-runner-tsc.config.js JS file

JS file a .jest-runner-tscrc JSON file

Example in package.json

{ "jest-runner-tsc" : { "tsconfigPath" : "./tsconfig.types.json" } }

tsconfigPath

Default: ./tsconfig.json

A relative path to your tsconfig.json file.

run