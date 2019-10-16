jest-runner-tsc
A Jest runner for the TypeScript compiler
npm install --save-dev jest-runner-tsc
Jest configuration:
jest.tsc.config.js:
module.exports = {
runner: 'jest-runner-tsc',
displayName: 'tsc',
moduleFileExtensions: ['js','ts', 'tsx'],
testMatch: ['<rootDir>/**/*.ts'],
};
This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:
jest-runner-tsc property in your package.json
jest-runner-tsc.config.js JS file
.jest-runner-tscrc JSON file
{
"jest-runner-tsc": {
"tsconfigPath": "./tsconfig.types.json"
}
}
tsconfigPath
Default:
./tsconfig.json
A relative path to your
tsconfig.json file.
jest -c jest.tsc.config.js