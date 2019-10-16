openbase logo
jrt

jest-runner-tsc

by Lucas Azzola
1.6.0 (see all)

🃏A Jest runner for the TypeScript compiler

Overview

9.3K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jest-runner-tsc

A Jest runner for the TypeScript compiler

install

npm install --save-dev jest-runner-tsc

usage

Jest configuration:

jest.tsc.config.js:

module.exports = {
  runner: 'jest-runner-tsc',
  displayName: 'tsc',
  moduleFileExtensions: ['js','ts', 'tsx'],
  testMatch: ['<rootDir>/**/*.ts'],
};

options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

  • a jest-runner-tsc property in your package.json
  • a jest-runner-tsc.config.js JS file
  • a .jest-runner-tscrc JSON file

Example in package.json

{
  "jest-runner-tsc": {
    "tsconfigPath": "./tsconfig.types.json"
  }
}

tsconfigPath

Default: ./tsconfig.json

A relative path to your tsconfig.json file.

run

jest -c jest.tsc.config.js

