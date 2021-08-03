Install
jest,
jest-runner-stylelint, and
stylelint
npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-stylelint stylelint
# or with yarn
yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-stylelint stylelint
You must have stylelint configured before it'll lint any of your files. Please follow the stylelint documentation on configuration to create your config.
This package includes a Jest preset which configures Jest to run stylelint on all files supported by styleint. To use it set the following in your package.json:
{
"jest": {
"preset": "jest-runner-stylelint"
}
}
or jest.config.js:
module.exports = {
preset: "jest-runner-stylelint",
};
In your
package.json
{
"jest": {
"runner": "stylelint",
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"css",
"sass",
"scss",
"less",
"sss",
"htm",
"html",
"md",
"markdown",
"mdx",
"js",
"jsx",
"ts",
"tsx",
"vue"
],
"testMatch": [
"**/*.css",
"**/*.sass",
"**/*.scss",
"**/*.less",
"**/*.sss",
"**/*.htm",
"**/*.html",
"**/*.md",
"**/*.markdown",
"**/*.mdx",
"**/*.js",
"**/*.jsx",
"**/*.ts",
"**/*.tsx",
"**/*.vue"
]
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
runner: "stylelint",
moduleFileExtensions: [
"css",
"sass",
"scss",
"less",
"sss",
"htm",
"html",
"md",
"markdown",
"mdx",
"js",
"jsx",
"ts",
"tsx",
"vue",
],
testMatch: [
"**/*.css",
"**/*.sass",
"**/*.scss",
"**/*.less",
"**/*.sss",
"**/*.htm",
"**/*.html",
"**/*.md",
"**/*.markdown",
"**/*.mdx",
"**/*.js",
"**/*.jsx",
"**/*.ts",
"**/*.tsx",
"**/*.vue",
],
};
npx jest
# or with yarn
yarn jest
--fix in watch mode
jest-stylelint-runner comes with a watch plugin that allows you to toggle the
--fix value while in watch mode without having to update your configuration.
To use this watch plugin simply add this to your Jest configuration.
{
watchPlugins: ['jest-runner-stylelint/watch-fix'],
}
After this run Jest in watch mode and you will see the following line in your watch usage menu.
› Press F to override Stylelint --fix.
This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:
jest-runner-stylelint property in your
package.json
jest-runner-stylelint.config.js JS file
.jest-runner-stylelintrc JSON file
In
package.json
{
"jest-runner-stylelint": {
"cliOptions": {
// Options here
}
}
}
or in
jest-runner-stylelint.config.js
module.exports = {
cliOptions: {
// Options here
},
};
Follow the stylelint documentation on configuration to create your cli options.