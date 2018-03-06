openbase logo
jest-runner-mocha

by Rogelio Guzman
0.6.0 (see all)

A Mocha runner for Jest

Downloads/wk

217

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

jest-runner-mocha

Mocha runner for Jest

This makes it easy to integrate existing Mocha projects with Jest.

Usage

Install

Install jest(it needs Jest 21+) and jest-runner-mocha

yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-mocha

# or with NPM

npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-mocha

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{
  "jest": {
    "runner": "jest-runner-mocha"
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js

module.exports = {
  runner: 'jest-runner-mocha',
}

Run Jest

yarn jest

Options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

  • a jest-runner-mocha property in your package.json
  • a jest-runner-mocha.config.js JS file
  • a .jest-runner-mocharc JSON file

In package.json

{
  "jest-runner-mocha": {
    "cliOptions": {
      // Options here
    },
    "coverageOptions": {
      // Options here
    }
  }
}

or in jest-runner-mocha.config.js

module.exports = {
  cliOptions: {
    // Options here
  },
  "coverageOptions": {
    // Options here
  }
}

cliOptions

jest-runner-mocha maps some mocha CLI arguments to config options. For example --ui is cliOptions.ui

optionexample
ui"ui": "tdd"
timeout"timeout": 10000
compiler"compiler": "./path/to/babel-register"
file"file": ["./path/to/include.js", "/supports/multiple/files.js"]

coverageOptions

jest-runner-mocha has some optional configuration for code coverage

optionexampledescription
useBabelRc"useBabelRc": trueread .babelrc when instrumenting for code coverage (required if you transpile your code with babel).

Coverage

Coverage works outside of the box, simply yarn jest -- --coverage

You can also use other Jest options like coveragePathIgnorePatterns and coverageReporters

