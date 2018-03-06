jest-runner-mocha Mocha runner for Jest This makes it easy to integrate existing Mocha projects with Jest.

Usage

Install

Install jest (it needs Jest 21+) and jest-runner-mocha

yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-mocha npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-mocha

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{ "jest" : { "runner" : "jest-runner-mocha" } }

Or in jest.config.js

module .exports = { runner : 'jest-runner-mocha' , }

Run Jest

yarn jest

Options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

a jest-runner-mocha property in your package.json

property in your a jest-runner-mocha.config.js JS file

JS file a .jest-runner-mocharc JSON file

In package.json

{ "jest-runner-mocha" : { "cliOptions" : { }, "coverageOptions" : { } } }

or in jest-runner-mocha.config.js

module .exports = { cliOptions : { }, "coverageOptions" : { } }

cliOptions

jest-runner-mocha maps some mocha CLI arguments to config options. For example --ui is cliOptions.ui

option example ui "ui": "tdd" timeout "timeout": 10000 compiler "compiler": "./path/to/babel-register" file "file": ["./path/to/include.js", "/supports/multiple/files.js" ]

coverageOptions

jest-runner-mocha has some optional configuration for code coverage

option example description useBabelRc "useBabelRc": true read .babelrc when instrumenting for code coverage (required if you transpile your code with babel).

Coverage

Coverage works outside of the box, simply yarn jest -- --coverage

You can also use other Jest options like coveragePathIgnorePatterns and coverageReporters