Mocha runner for Jest
This makes it easy to integrate existing Mocha projects with Jest.
Install
jest(it needs Jest 21+) and
jest-runner-mocha
yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-mocha
# or with NPM
npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-mocha
In your
package.json
{
"jest": {
"runner": "jest-runner-mocha"
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
runner: 'jest-runner-mocha',
}
yarn jest
This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:
jest-runner-mocha property in your
package.json
jest-runner-mocha.config.js JS file
.jest-runner-mocharc JSON file
In
package.json
{
"jest-runner-mocha": {
"cliOptions": {
// Options here
},
"coverageOptions": {
// Options here
}
}
}
or in
jest-runner-mocha.config.js
module.exports = {
cliOptions: {
// Options here
},
"coverageOptions": {
// Options here
}
}
jest-runner-mocha maps some mocha CLI arguments to config options. For example
--ui is
cliOptions.ui
|option
|example
|ui
"ui": "tdd"
|timeout
"timeout": 10000
|compiler
"compiler": "./path/to/babel-register"
|file
"file": ["./path/to/include.js", "/supports/multiple/files.js"]
jest-runner-mocha has some optional configuration for code coverage
|option
|example
|description
|useBabelRc
"useBabelRc": true
|read .babelrc when instrumenting for code coverage (required if you transpile your code with babel).
Coverage works outside of the box, simply
yarn jest -- --coverage
You can also use other Jest options like coveragePathIgnorePatterns and coverageReporters