jrg

jest-runner-groups

by Eugene Manuilov
2.1.0 (see all)

A custom runner that allows to tag test files and run groups of tests with Jest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.2K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-runner-groups

Version Downloads/week License

A test runner that allows you to tag your tests and execute specific groups of tests with Jest.

Instalation

npm i -D jest-runner-groups

Usage

To use this runner you need to tag your tests, add this runner to your jest config and update your test command to specify which groups to run.

Tag your tests

To properly tag your tests, you need to add a docblock with the @group tag to every test file you have. For example, your test should look like the following to belong to the unit/classes/foo group:

/**
 * Tests Foo class
 * 
 * @group unit/classes/foo
 */

import Foo from '../src/Foo';

describe( 'Foo class', () => {
    it( '...', () => {
        ...
    } );

    ...
} );

Your tests may have multiple groups per file:

/**
 * Admin dashboard tests
 * 
 * @group admin/pages/dashboard
 * @group puppeteer
 * @group acceptance
 */

describe( 'Dashboard page', () => {
    ...
} );

Update Jest config

To make Jest use this runner, you need to update your Jest config and add groups runner to it. For example, if your jest config is in the package.json file:

{
    "name": "my-package",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "dependencies": {
    },
    "jest": {
        "runner": "groups"
    }
}

Or in the jest.config.js file:

module.exports = {
    ...
    runner: "groups"
};

Note: There is a confusion between runner and testRunner options in the jest configuration. The main difference between them is that jest uses runner to find and execute all tests, and testRunner to execute a particular test file. So, if you want to use jest-circus, then add it as testRunner along with "runner": "groups" option and they will work together.

Run groups of tests

Once you update your tests and jest config, you can start running tests in groups by using --group argument. Just specify a group or groups that you want to run like this:

// using jest executable:
jest --group=unit

// or via npm:
npm test -- --group=unit

You can use multiple --group arguments to specify multiple groups to run:

npm test -- --group=unit/classes --group=unit/services

Also pay attention that if you specify a prefix of a group, then all tests that have a group that starts with that prefix will be executed. In other words, if you run npm test -- --group=unit command, then all tests that have a group that starts with unit will be executed.

Exclude groups

If you want to exclude a subgroup from being executed, add minus character to the beginnig of its name. The following example shows how to run all tests in the foo group, but exclude foo/baz group:

jest --group=foo --group=-foo/baz

Contribute

Want to help or have a suggestion? Open a new ticket and we can discuss it or submit a pull request.

License

MIT

