A test runner that allows you to tag your tests and execute specific groups of tests with Jest.
npm i -D jest-runner-groups
To use this runner you need to tag your tests, add this runner to your jest config and update your test command to specify which groups to run.
To properly tag your tests, you need to add a docblock with the
@group tag to every test file you have. For example, your test should look like the following to belong to the
unit/classes/foo group:
/**
* Tests Foo class
*
* @group unit/classes/foo
*/
import Foo from '../src/Foo';
describe( 'Foo class', () => {
it( '...', () => {
...
} );
...
} );
Your tests may have multiple groups per file:
/**
* Admin dashboard tests
*
* @group admin/pages/dashboard
* @group puppeteer
* @group acceptance
*/
describe( 'Dashboard page', () => {
...
} );
To make Jest use this runner, you need to update your Jest config and add
groups runner to it. For example, if your jest config is in the
package.json file:
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"dependencies": {
},
"jest": {
"runner": "groups"
}
}
Or in the
jest.config.js file:
module.exports = {
...
runner: "groups"
};
Note: There is a confusion between runner and testRunner options in the jest configuration. The main difference between them is that jest uses
runnerto find and execute all tests, and
testRunnerto execute a particular test file. So, if you want to use
jest-circus, then add it as
testRunneralong with
"runner": "groups"option and they will work together.
Once you update your tests and jest config, you can start running tests in groups by using
--group argument. Just specify a group or groups that you want to run like this:
// using jest executable:
jest --group=unit
// or via npm:
npm test -- --group=unit
You can use multiple
--group arguments to specify multiple groups to run:
npm test -- --group=unit/classes --group=unit/services
Also pay attention that if you specify a prefix of a group, then all tests that have a group that starts with that prefix will be executed. In other words, if you run
npm test -- --group=unit command, then all tests that have a group that starts with
unit will be executed.
If you want to exclude a subgroup from being executed, add minus character to the beginnig of its name. The following example shows how to run all tests in the
foo group, but exclude
foo/baz group:
jest --group=foo --group=-foo/baz
Want to help or have a suggestion? Open a new ticket and we can discuss it or submit a pull request.
MIT