openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jest-runner-eslint

by jest-community
1.0.0 (see all)

An ESLint runner for Jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81.9K

GitHub Stars

430

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Actions Status npm version

jest-runner-eslint

ESLint runner for Jest

Usage

Install

Install jest(it needs Jest 21+) and jest-runner-eslint

yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-eslint

# or with NPM

npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-eslint

Add it to your Jest config

Standalone

In your package.json

{
  "jest": {
    "runner": "jest-runner-eslint",
    "displayName": "lint",
    "testMatch": ["<rootDir>/src/**/*.js"]
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js

module.exports = {
  runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
  displayName: 'lint',
  testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
};

Please update testMatch to match your project folder structure

Alongside other runners

It is recommended to use the projects configuration option to run multiple Jest runners simultaneously.

If you are using Jest <22.0.5, you can use multiple Jest configuration files and supply the paths to those files in the projects option. For example:

// jest-test.config.js
module.exports = {
  // your Jest test options
  displayName: 'test',
};

// jest-eslint.config.js
module.exports = {
  // your jest-runner-eslint options
  runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
  displayName: 'lint',
  testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
};

In your package.json:

{
  "jest": {
    "projects": [
      "<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js",
      "<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js"
    ]
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js:

module.exports = {
  projects: [
    '<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js',
    '<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js',
  ],
};

If you are using Jest >=22.0.5, you can supply an array of project configuration objects instead. In your package.json:

{
  "jest": {
    "projects": [
      {
        "displayName": "test"
      },
      {
        "runner": "jest-runner-eslint",
        "displayName": "lint",
        "testMatch": ["<rootDir>/src/**/*.js"]
      }
    ]
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js:

module.exports = {
  projects: [
    {
      displayName: 'test',
    },
    {
      runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
      displayName: 'lint',
      testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
    },
  ],
};

Run Jest

yarn jest

Toggle --fix in watch mode

jest-runner-eslint comes with a watch plugin that allows you to toggle the --fix value while in watch mode without having to update your configuration.

fix

To use this watch plugin simply add this to your Jest configuration.

{
  watchPlugins: ['jest-runner-eslint/watch-fix'],
}

After this run Jest in watch mode and you will see the following line in your watch usage menu

 › Press F to override ESLint --fix.

Options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

  • a jest-runner-eslint property in your package.json
  • a jest-runner-eslint.config.js JS file
  • a .jest-runner-eslintrc JSON file

In package.json

{
  "jest-runner-eslint": {
    "cliOptions": {
      // Options here
    }
  }
}

or in jest-runner-eslint.config.js

module.exports = {
  cliOptions: {
    // Options here
  },
};

cliOptions

jest-runner-eslint maps a lot of ESLint CLI arguments to config options. For example --fix is cliOptions.fix

optiondefaultexample
cachefalse"cache": true
cacheLocation.eslintcache"cacheLocation": "/path/to/cache"
confignull"config": "/path/to/config"
envnull"env": "mocha" or "env": ["mocha", "other"]
ext[".js"]"ext": ".jsx" or "ext": [".jsx", ".ts"]
fixfalse"fix": true
fixDryRunfalse"fixDryRun": true
formatnull"format": "codeframe"
global[]"global": "it" or "global": ["it", "describe"]
ignorePathnull"ignorePath": "/path/to/ignore"
ignorePattern[]"ignorePattern": ["/path/to/ignore/*"]
maxWarnings-1"maxWarnings": 0
noEslintrcfalse"noEslintrc": true
noIgnorefalse"noIgnore": true
noInlineConfigfalse"noInlineConfig": true
parserespree"parser": "flow"
parserOptions{}"parserOptions": { "myOption": true }
plugin[]"plugin": "prettier" or "plugin": ["prettier", "other"]
quietfalse"quiet": true
resolvePluginsRelativeToundefined"resolvePluginsRelativeTo": "./eslint-config"
reportUnusedDisableDirectivesfalse"reportUnusedDisableDirectives": true
rules{}"rules": {"quotes": [2, "double"]} or "rules": {"quotes": [2, "double"], "no-console": 2}
rulesdir[]"rulesdir": "/path/to/rules/dir" or "rulesdir": ["/path/to/rules/dir", "/path/to/other"]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial