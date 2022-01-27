Install
jest(it needs Jest 21+) and
jest-runner-eslint
yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-eslint
# or with NPM
npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-eslint
In your
package.json
{
"jest": {
"runner": "jest-runner-eslint",
"displayName": "lint",
"testMatch": ["<rootDir>/src/**/*.js"]
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
displayName: 'lint',
testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
};
Please update
testMatch to match your project folder structure
It is recommended to use the
projects configuration option to run multiple Jest runners simultaneously.
If you are using Jest <22.0.5, you can use multiple Jest configuration files and supply the paths to those files in the
projects option. For example:
// jest-test.config.js
module.exports = {
// your Jest test options
displayName: 'test',
};
// jest-eslint.config.js
module.exports = {
// your jest-runner-eslint options
runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
displayName: 'lint',
testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
};
In your
package.json:
{
"jest": {
"projects": [
"<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js",
"<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js"
]
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js:
module.exports = {
projects: [
'<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js',
'<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js',
],
};
If you are using Jest >=22.0.5, you can supply an array of project configuration objects instead. In your
package.json:
{
"jest": {
"projects": [
{
"displayName": "test"
},
{
"runner": "jest-runner-eslint",
"displayName": "lint",
"testMatch": ["<rootDir>/src/**/*.js"]
}
]
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js:
module.exports = {
projects: [
{
displayName: 'test',
},
{
runner: 'jest-runner-eslint',
displayName: 'lint',
testMatch: ['<rootDir>/src/**/*.js'],
},
],
};
yarn jest
--fix in watch mode
jest-runner-eslint comes with a watch plugin that allows you to toggle the
--fix value while in watch mode without having to update your configuration.
To use this watch plugin simply add this to your Jest configuration.
{
watchPlugins: ['jest-runner-eslint/watch-fix'],
}
After this run Jest in watch mode and you will see the following line in your watch usage menu
› Press F to override ESLint --fix.
This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:
jest-runner-eslint property in your
package.json
jest-runner-eslint.config.js JS file
.jest-runner-eslintrc JSON file
In
package.json
{
"jest-runner-eslint": {
"cliOptions": {
// Options here
}
}
}
or in
jest-runner-eslint.config.js
module.exports = {
cliOptions: {
// Options here
},
};
jest-runner-eslint maps a lot of ESLint CLI arguments to config options. For example
--fix is
cliOptions.fix
|option
|default
|example
|cache
false
"cache": true
|cacheLocation
.eslintcache
"cacheLocation": "/path/to/cache"
|config
null
"config": "/path/to/config"
|env
null
"env": "mocha" or
"env": ["mocha", "other"]
|ext
[".js"]
"ext": ".jsx" or
"ext": [".jsx", ".ts"]
|fix
false
"fix": true
|fixDryRun
false
"fixDryRun": true
|format
null
"format": "codeframe"
|global
[]
"global": "it" or
"global": ["it", "describe"]
|ignorePath
null
"ignorePath": "/path/to/ignore"
|ignorePattern
[]
"ignorePattern": ["/path/to/ignore/*"]
|maxWarnings
-1
"maxWarnings": 0
|noEslintrc
false
"noEslintrc": true
|noIgnore
false
"noIgnore": true
|noInlineConfig
false
"noInlineConfig": true
|parser
espree
"parser": "flow"
|parserOptions
{}
"parserOptions": { "myOption": true }
|plugin
[]
"plugin": "prettier" or
"plugin": ["prettier", "other"]
|quiet
false
"quiet": true
|resolvePluginsRelativeTo
undefined
"resolvePluginsRelativeTo": "./eslint-config"
|reportUnusedDisableDirectives
false
"reportUnusedDisableDirectives": true
|rules
{}
"rules": {"quotes": [2, "double"]} or
"rules": {"quotes": [2, "double"], "no-console": 2}
|rulesdir
[]
"rulesdir": "/path/to/rules/dir" or
"rulesdir": ["/path/to/rules/dir", "/path/to/other"]