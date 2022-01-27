jest-runner-eslint ESLint runner for Jest

Usage

Install

Install jest (it needs Jest 21+) and jest-runner-eslint

yarn add --dev jest jest-runner-eslint npm install --save-dev jest jest-runner-eslint

Add it to your Jest config

Standalone

In your package.json

{ "jest" : { "runner" : "jest-runner-eslint" , "displayName" : "lint" , "testMatch" : [ "<rootDir>/src/**/*.js" ] } }

Or in jest.config.js

module .exports = { runner : 'jest-runner-eslint' , displayName : 'lint' , testMatch : [ '<rootDir>/src/**/*.js' ], };

Please update testMatch to match your project folder structure

Alongside other runners

It is recommended to use the projects configuration option to run multiple Jest runners simultaneously.

If you are using Jest <22.0.5, you can use multiple Jest configuration files and supply the paths to those files in the projects option. For example:

module .exports = { displayName : 'test' , }; module .exports = { runner : 'jest-runner-eslint' , displayName : 'lint' , testMatch : [ '<rootDir>/src/**/*.js' ], };

In your package.json :

{ "jest" : { "projects" : [ "<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js" , "<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js" ] } }

Or in jest.config.js :

module .exports = { projects : [ '<rootDir>/jest-test.config.js' , '<rootDir>/jest-eslint.config.js' , ], };

If you are using Jest >=22.0.5, you can supply an array of project configuration objects instead. In your package.json :

{ "jest" : { "projects" : [ { "displayName" : "test" }, { "runner" : "jest-runner-eslint" , "displayName" : "lint" , "testMatch" : [ "<rootDir>/src/**/*.js" ] } ] } }

Or in jest.config.js :

module .exports = { projects : [ { displayName : 'test' , }, { runner : 'jest-runner-eslint' , displayName : 'lint' , testMatch : [ '<rootDir>/src/**/*.js' ], }, ], };

Run Jest

yarn jest

Toggle --fix in watch mode

jest-runner-eslint comes with a watch plugin that allows you to toggle the --fix value while in watch mode without having to update your configuration.

To use this watch plugin simply add this to your Jest configuration.

{ watchPlugins : [ 'jest-runner-eslint/watch-fix' ], }

After this run Jest in watch mode and you will see the following line in your watch usage menu

› Press F to override ESLint

Options

This project uses cosmiconfig, so you can provide config via:

a jest-runner-eslint property in your package.json

property in your a jest-runner-eslint.config.js JS file

JS file a .jest-runner-eslintrc JSON file

In package.json

{ "jest-runner-eslint" : { "cliOptions" : { } } }

or in jest-runner-eslint.config.js

module .exports = { cliOptions : { }, };

cliOptions

jest-runner-eslint maps a lot of ESLint CLI arguments to config options. For example --fix is cliOptions.fix