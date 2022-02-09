yarn add jest-remirror # yarn
pnpm add jest-remirror # pnpm
npm install jest-remirror # npm
For a quick setup add the following to your jest.config.js file.
/* jest.config.js */
module.exports = {
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['jest-remirror/environment'],
testEnvironment: 'jsdom', // Required for dom manipulation
};
This will automatically
toEqualRemirrorDocument and
toMatchRemirrorSnapshot.
If you are using typescript then add this to your
tsconfig.json file for global type support.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["jest-remirror"]
}
}
Create a
jest.framework.dom.ts file and add the following
/* jest.framework.dom.ts */
import { jsdomPolyfill, remirrorMatchers } from 'jest-remirror';
/* Add jest-remirror assertions */
expect.extend(remirrorMatchers);
/* Polyfills for jsdom */
jsdomPolyfill();
In your
jest.config.js file add this to the configuration
/* jest.config.js */
module.exports = {
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['<rootDir>/jest.framework.dom.ts'],
testEnvironment: 'jsdom', // Required for dom manipulation
};
Testing contenteditable is really difficult, especially with
jsdom. There are certain events that can't be fired and it's often hard to conceptualize how the test result translates to the actual user experience.
jest-remirror makes rendering the remirror editor painless so that you can test that your extensions:
Under the hood
jest-remirror leans heavily on
@remirror/dom to render an instance of your test editor to the dom and provides a number of utilities exposed when calling the
renderEditor method.
import { renderEditor } from 'jest-remirror';
import { EmojiExtension } from '@remirror/extension-emoji';
test('emoticons replaced with emoji', () => {
const {
nodes: { p, doc },
add,
} = renderEditor({ plainNodes: [], others: [new EmojiExtension()] });
add(doc(p('<cursor>')))
.insertText(':-)')
.callback((content) => {
expect(content.state.doc).toEqualRemirrorDocument(doc(p('😃')));
});
});
This package borrows very heavily from @atlaskit/editor-test-helpers