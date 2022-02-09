openbase logo
jest-remirror

by remirror
1.0.18 (see all)

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

473

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

54

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jest-remirror

npm

Installation

yarn add jest-remirror # yarn
pnpm add jest-remirror # pnpm
npm install jest-remirror # npm

Getting started

Quick setup

For a quick setup add the following to your jest.config.js file.

/* jest.config.js */

module.exports = {
  setupFilesAfterEnv: ['jest-remirror/environment'],
  testEnvironment: 'jsdom', // Required for dom manipulation
};

This will automatically

  • inject the required JSDOM polyfills
  • Add the jest assertions toEqualRemirrorDocument and toMatchRemirrorSnapshot.

If you are using typescript then add this to your tsconfig.json file for global type support.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["jest-remirror"]
  }
}

Manual setup

Create a jest.framework.dom.ts file and add the following

/* jest.framework.dom.ts */

import { jsdomPolyfill, remirrorMatchers } from 'jest-remirror';

/* Add jest-remirror assertions */
expect.extend(remirrorMatchers);

/* Polyfills for jsdom */
jsdomPolyfill();

In your jest.config.js file add this to the configuration

/* jest.config.js */

module.exports = {
  setupFilesAfterEnv: ['<rootDir>/jest.framework.dom.ts'],
  testEnvironment: 'jsdom', // Required for dom manipulation
};

The problem

Testing contenteditable is really difficult, especially with jsdom. There are certain events that can't be fired and it's often hard to conceptualize how the test result translates to the actual user experience.

A solution

jest-remirror makes rendering the remirror editor painless so that you can test that your extensions:

  • have the intended effect on the HTML output
  • call the correct callbacks

Under the hood jest-remirror leans heavily on @remirror/dom to render an instance of your test editor to the dom and provides a number of utilities exposed when calling the renderEditor method.

Example

import { renderEditor } from 'jest-remirror';
import { EmojiExtension } from '@remirror/extension-emoji';

test('emoticons replaced with emoji', () => {
  const {
    nodes: { p, doc },
    add,
  } = renderEditor({ plainNodes: [], others: [new EmojiExtension()] });

  add(doc(p('<cursor>')))
    .insertText(':-)')
    .callback((content) => {
      expect(content.state.doc).toEqualRemirrorDocument(doc(p('😃')));
    });
});

Acknowledgements

This package borrows very heavily from @atlaskit/editor-test-helpers

