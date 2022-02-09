Installation

yarn add jest-remirror pnpm add jest-remirror npm install jest-remirror

Getting started

Quick setup

For a quick setup add the following to your jest.config.js file.

module .exports = { setupFilesAfterEnv : [ 'jest-remirror/environment' ], testEnvironment : 'jsdom' , };

This will automatically

inject the required JSDOM polyfills

Add the jest assertions toEqualRemirrorDocument and toMatchRemirrorSnapshot .

If you are using typescript then add this to your tsconfig.json file for global type support.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "jest-remirror" ] } }

Manual setup

Create a jest.framework.dom.ts file and add the following

import { jsdomPolyfill, remirrorMatchers } from 'jest-remirror' ; expect.extend(remirrorMatchers); jsdomPolyfill();

In your jest.config.js file add this to the configuration

module .exports = { setupFilesAfterEnv : [ '<rootDir>/jest.framework.dom.ts' ], testEnvironment : 'jsdom' , };

The problem

Testing contenteditable is really difficult, especially with jsdom . There are certain events that can't be fired and it's often hard to conceptualize how the test result translates to the actual user experience.

A solution

jest-remirror makes rendering the remirror editor painless so that you can test that your extensions:

have the intended effect on the HTML output

call the correct callbacks

Under the hood jest-remirror leans heavily on @remirror/dom to render an instance of your test editor to the dom and provides a number of utilities exposed when calling the renderEditor method.

Example

import { renderEditor } from 'jest-remirror' ; import { EmojiExtension } from '@remirror/extension-emoji' ; test( 'emoticons replaced with emoji' , () => { const { nodes: { p, doc }, add, } = renderEditor({ plainNodes: [], others: [ new EmojiExtension()] }); add(doc(p( '<cursor>' ))) .insertText( ':-)' ) .callback( ( content ) => { expect(content.state.doc).toEqualRemirrorDocument(doc(p( '😃' ))); }); });

Acknowledgements

This package borrows very heavily from @atlaskit/editor-test-helpers