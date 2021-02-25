Short Story

This package makes React Hooks (namely, useEffect() and useLayoutEffect() ) work with shallow rendering. In other words, you can use enzyme. Yay!

Installation

Just install this package with

npm install # or yarn add

and add these lines to your Jest setup file (specified by setupFilesAfterEnv ):

import enableHooks from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow' ; enableHooks(jest);

And voilà - useEffect() and useLayoutEffect() will work with shallow rendering. From this moment on your test don't need to know anything about useEffect() . After all, it's a mere implementation detail.

If you have a lot tests relying on mount() , please check Usage with mount() section.

Testing

So if you have a component like this:

const ComponentWithHooks = () => { const [text, setText] = useState<>(); const [buttonClicked, setButtonClicked] = useState<boolean>( false ); useEffect( () => setText( `Button clicked: ${buttonClicked.toString()} ` ), [buttonClicked] ); return ( < div > < div > {text} </ div > < button onClick = {() => setButtonClicked(true)}>Click me </ button > </ div > ); };

You can easily test it with code like this:

test( 'Renders default message and updates it on clicking a button' , () => { const component = shallow( < App /> ); expect(component.text()).toContain('Button clicked: false'); component.find('button').simulate('click'); expect(component.text()).toContain('Button clicked: true'); });

Please note, that those tests didn't have to import anything else. They simply don't know that a component calls useEffect() . Yet, it's being called when you invoke shallow() .

That said, often you want to test that a specific function has been called on some event. For example, you're calling a Redux action creator or a Mobx action. If you're using React Hooks, chances are you'll pass that function as a callback to useEffect() .

No problems! You can easily test it with simple Jest mocks.

Say, we have a component like this:

import someAction from './some-action' ; const ComponentWithHooks = () => { const [text, setText] = useState<>(); const [buttonClicked, setButtonClicked] = useState<boolean>( false ); useEffect(someAction, [buttonClicked]); return ( < div > < div > {text} </ div > < button onClick = {() => setButtonClicked(true)}>Click me </ button > </ div > ); };

test( 'Calls `myAction()` on the first render and on clicking the button`' , () => { const component = shallow( < App /> ); expect(callback).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1); component.find('button').simulate('click'); expect(callback).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(2); });

Usage with mount()

There have been a reported problems about using the library on tests that rely on mount() .

You don't need this library to trigger useEffect() and useLayoutEffect() when doing full rendering with mount() . However, you may have a mix of tests that rely both rely on shallow() and mount() . In those cases, you may run into issues with the tests that call mount() .

Version 1.4.0 of this library provides two solutions for that:

Initialise the library with enableHooks(jest, { dontMockByDefault: true }) and wrap tests for hook components relying on shallow() with withHooks() That's useful when you have a lot of tests with mount()

and wrap tests for hook components relying on with Wrap mount() -based tests for hooks components with withoutHooks() .

Option #1 - { dontMockByDefault: true }

That will disable effect hooks mocks by default. And you can wrap tests with that rely on shallow() and hooks with withHooks() , e.g.:

setupJest.js

import enableHooks from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow' ; enableHooks(jest, { dontMockByDefault : true });

App.test.js

import { withHooks } from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow' ; test( 'Shallow rendering of component with hooks' , () => { withHooks( () => { const component = shallow( < App /> ); // your test code }); });

Option #2 - withoutHook()

Or you can enable hooks in shallow by default and surround tests using mount() with withoutHooks() , e.g.:

import { withoutHooks } from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow' ; test( 'Full rendering of component with hooks' , () => { withoutHooks( () => { const component = mount( < App /> ); // your test code }); });

disableHooks() and reenableHooks() are now deprecated

disableHooks() and reenableHooks() from version 1.3.0 are now marked deprecated. You can still use them, but it's not recommended.`.

Examples

Please, see two samples projects in the samples-and-e2e-tests as an example.

How does that work?

You enable useEffect() / useLayoutEffect() by calling enableHooks() in a file specified by setupFilesAfterEnv in the Jest configuration. The code in that code will be called before each test suite.

So if in our test suite you call disableHooks() it will not affect the other ones. But it will disable hooks in shallow rendering for the tests that come after the one with disableHooks() . So if any the tests defined after need shallow rendering and hooks, just call reenableHooks() .

Dependencies

This library expects that you use Jest as a testing library.

Frankly speaking, you don't have to use enzyme, as it's not the only library which providers shallow rendering. In fact, it doesn't even implement shadow rendering. See the Long Story for details.

Hooks Support Status

Hook Support useEffect ✅ useLayoutEffect ✅ useImperativeHandle Coming soon useDebugValue No support plans

All other hooks (e.g. useState() , useReducer() ) already work with shallow rendering.

FAQ

Q: Does it call cleanup functions?

A: Yes, it does, but only before calling the same effect again. It won't call cleanup functions when component gets unmounted. That's because, unfortunately, this library doesn't have access to the component life cycle.

Q: I'm getting a beforeEach is not defined error after adding the lines to my Jest setup file.

A: There's a quick fix for this. We want to pass an instance of Jest to enableHooks AFTER the environment is set up. So move enableHooks(jest); into a separate file in the same folder as your Jest setup file (ex. enableHooks.js ) and call it in your Jest setup file like this:

module . exports = { ... setupFilesAfterEnv: [ './enableHooks.js' ], ... }

Long Story

Context

In case, you wonder why I have created this package instead of extending enzyme, here's a slightly longer story.

Actually, it's not enzyme's per se fault that useEffect() doesn't work in shallow rendering. It relies on react-test-renderer for some aspects of shallow rendering. And it is react-test-renderer that implements certain hooks, like useState() and does not implement the other ones (e.g. useEffect() ).

Now, react-test-renderer is part of the React library. And there is a PR that brings useEffect() to shallow rendering. However, that PR has been closed by Facebook.

According to the comments on the same PR, there are plans to spin off react-test-renderer as a separate package. And indeed, the master branch of React does have it as an NPM dependency. However, all currently released versions of React have react-test-renderer built-in.

Once it's a standalone package, I believe it'll be easier to merge the said PR and the need for this library will go away.

How this Library is Implemented

If someone wonders how this library is implemented, then we just provide a naïve implementation of useEffect() . After all, it's just a function that takes two arguments and executes the first one, if the values of the second argument change (or the function is called for the first time with them or the second argument is undefined).

Okay, the actual implementation of React does have knowledge on whether it's the first render or the second.