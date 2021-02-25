This package makes React Hooks (namely,
useEffect() and
useLayoutEffect()) work with shallow rendering. In other words, you can use enzyme. Yay!
Just install this package with
npm install --save-dev jest-react-hooks-shallow
# or
yarn add --dev jest-react-hooks-shallow
and add these lines to your Jest setup file (specified by
setupFilesAfterEnv):
import enableHooks from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow';
// pass an instance of jest to `enableHooks()`
enableHooks(jest);
And voilà -
useEffect() and
useLayoutEffect() will work with shallow rendering. From this moment on your test don't need to know anything about
useEffect(). After all, it's a mere implementation detail.
If you have a lot tests relying on
mount(), please check Usage with
mount() section.
So if you have a component like this:
const ComponentWithHooks = () => {
const [text, setText] = useState<>();
const [buttonClicked, setButtonClicked] = useState<boolean>(false);
useEffect(() => setText(
`Button clicked: ${buttonClicked.toString()}`),
[buttonClicked]
);
return (
<div>
<div>{text}</div>
<button onClick={() => setButtonClicked(true)}>Click me</button>
</div>
);
};
You can easily test it with code like this:
test('Renders default message and updates it on clicking a button', () => {
const component = shallow(<App />);
expect(component.text()).toContain('Button clicked: false');
component.find('button').simulate('click');
expect(component.text()).toContain('Button clicked: true');
});
Please note, that those tests didn't have to import anything else. They simply don't know that a component calls
useEffect(). Yet, it's being called when you invoke
shallow().
That said, often you want to test that a specific function has been called on some event. For example, you're calling a Redux action creator or a Mobx action. If you're using React Hooks, chances are you'll pass that function as a callback to
useEffect().
No problems! You can easily test it with simple Jest mocks.
Say, we have a component like this:
import someAction from './some-action';
const ComponentWithHooks = () => {
const [text, setText] = useState<>();
const [buttonClicked, setButtonClicked] = useState<boolean>(false);
useEffect(someAction, [buttonClicked]);
return (
<div>
<div>{text}</div>
<button onClick={() => setButtonClicked(true)}>Click me</button>
</div>
);
};
test('Calls `myAction()` on the first render and on clicking the button`', () => {
const component = shallow(<App />);
expect(callback).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
component.find('button').simulate('click');
expect(callback).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(2);
});
mount()
There have been a reported problems about using the library on tests that rely on
mount().
You don't need this library to trigger
useEffect() and
useLayoutEffect() when doing full rendering with
mount(). However, you may have a mix of tests that rely both rely on
shallow() and
mount(). In those cases, you may run into issues with the tests that call
mount().
Version
1.4.0 of this library provides two solutions for that:
enableHooks(jest, { dontMockByDefault: true }) and wrap tests for hook components relying on
shallow() with
withHooks()
mount()
mount()-based tests for hooks components with
withoutHooks().
{ dontMockByDefault: true }
That will disable effect hooks mocks by default. And you can wrap tests with that rely on
shallow() and hooks with
withHooks(), e.g.:
setupJest.js
import enableHooks from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow';
// pass an instance of jest to `enableHooks()`
enableHooks(jest, { dontMockByDefault: true });
App.test.js
import { withHooks } from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow';
test('Shallow rendering of component with hooks', () => {
withHooks(() => {
const component = shallow(<App />);
// your test code
});
});
withoutHook()
Or you can enable hooks in shallow by default and surround tests using
mount() with
withoutHooks(), e.g.:
import { withoutHooks } from 'jest-react-hooks-shallow';
test('Full rendering of component with hooks', () => {
withoutHooks(() => {
const component = mount(<App />);
// your test code
});
});
disableHooks() and
reenableHooks() are now deprecated
disableHooks() and
reenableHooks() from version
1.3.0 are now marked deprecated. You can still use them, but it's not recommended.`.
Please, see two samples projects in the samples-and-e2e-tests as an example.
You enable
useEffect()/
useLayoutEffect() by calling
enableHooks() in a file specified by
setupFilesAfterEnv in the Jest configuration. The code in that code will be called before each test suite.
So if in our test suite you call
disableHooks() it will not affect the other ones. But it will disable hooks in shallow rendering for the tests that come after the one with
disableHooks(). So if any the tests defined after need shallow rendering and hooks, just call
reenableHooks().
This library expects that you use Jest as a testing library.
Frankly speaking, you don't have to use enzyme, as it's not the only library which providers shallow rendering. In fact, it doesn't even implement shadow rendering. See the Long Story for details.
|Hook
|Support
useEffect
|✅
useLayoutEffect
|✅
useImperativeHandle
|Coming soon
useDebugValue
|No support plans
All other hooks (e.g.
useState(),
useReducer()) already work with shallow rendering.
Q: Does it call cleanup functions?
A: Yes, it does, but only before calling the same effect again. It won't call cleanup functions when component gets unmounted. That's because, unfortunately, this library doesn't have access to the component life cycle.
Q: I'm getting a
beforeEach is not defined error after adding the lines to my Jest setup file.
A: There's a quick fix for this. We want to pass an instance of Jest to
enableHooks AFTER the environment is set up. So move
enableHooks(jest); into a separate file in the same folder as your Jest setup file (ex.
enableHooks.js) and call it in your Jest setup file like this:
module.exports = {
...
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['./enableHooks.js'],
...
}
In case, you wonder why I have created this package instead of extending enzyme, here's a slightly longer story.
Actually, it's not enzyme's per se fault that
useEffect() doesn't work in shallow rendering. It relies on
react-test-renderer for some aspects of shallow rendering. And it is
react-test-renderer that implements certain hooks, like
useState() and does not implement the other ones (e.g.
useEffect()).
Now,
react-test-renderer is part of the React library. And there is a PR that brings
useEffect() to shallow rendering. However, that PR has been closed by Facebook.
According to the comments on the same PR, there are plans to spin off
react-test-renderer as a separate package. And indeed, the
master branch of React does have it as an NPM dependency. However, all currently released versions of React have
react-test-renderer built-in.
Once it's a standalone package, I believe it'll be easier to merge the said PR and the need for this library will go away.
If someone wonders how this library is implemented, then we just provide a naïve implementation of
useEffect(). After all, it's just a function that takes two arguments and executes the first one, if the values of the second argument change (or the function is called for the first time with them or the second argument is undefined).
Okay, the actual implementation of React does have knowledge on whether it's the first render or the second.
We don't, so we have to rely on mapping callback functions to a list of dependencies (the second argument). If
useEffect() is called with the same function, but with different dependency values, we will execute that function.