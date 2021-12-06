Using Playwright? Check https://github.com/ccpu/jest-playwright-istanbul, which is a fork of this project.

Install

yarn add -D jest-puppeteer-istanbul // or npm install -D jest-puppeteer-istanbul

Configure

Make sure that you have Jest and Babel installed and configured.

Install babel-plugin-istanbul and add it to your Babel config.

You should ONLY use this plugin when you are in development mode. This plugin will add a lot of code for keeping track of the coverage statements. You definitely won't want them in your final production code.

Babel configuration examples:

const plugins = [ ] if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ) { plugins.push( "istanbul" ) } module .exports = { plugins : plugins }

// babel.config.json { "plugins": [ // Your babel plugins ], "env": { "development": { "plugins": [ "istanbul" ] } } }

Update your Jest configuration:

Add json to coverageReporters . Since the defualt value of coverageReporters has json inclued, you don't need to change coverageReporters if you havn't specify it.

to . Since the defualt value of has inclued, you don't need to change if you havn't specify it. Add jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/setup to setupFilesAfterEnv .

to . Add jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter to reporters .

Notice:

If custom reporters are specified, the default Jest reporters will be overridden. To keep default reporters, default can be passed as a module name.

A Jest configuration example:

{ coverageReporters : [ "json" , "text" , "lcov" ], setupFilesAfterEnv : [ "jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/setup" ], reporters : [ "default" , "jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter" ], collectCoverage : true , }

jest-puppeteer-istanbul need to access puppeteer page from global variable page to get coverage information. If you use jest-puppeteer, jest-puppeteer will do it for you and you can skip this step. Otherwise you need to do it yourself, like below:

beforeAll( async () => { const browser = await puppeteer.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() global.page = page }) describe( "E2E Tests" , () => { test( async () => { }) })

Examples

Check this link for complete examples.

Troubleshooting