Using Playwright? Check https://github.com/ccpu/jest-playwright-istanbul, which is a fork of this project.
yarn add -D jest-puppeteer-istanbul
// or
npm install -D jest-puppeteer-istanbul
Make sure that you have Jest and Babel installed and configured.
Install
babel-plugin-istanbul and add it to your Babel config.
You should ONLY use this plugin when you are in development mode. This plugin will add a lot of code for keeping track of the coverage statements. You definitely won't want them in your final production code.
Babel configuration examples:
// .babelrc.js
const plugins = [ /* Your babel plugins */ ]
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "development") {
plugins.push("istanbul")
}
module.exports = {
plugins: plugins
}
// babel.config.json
{
"plugins": [
// Your babel plugins
],
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
"istanbul"
]
}
}
}
Update your Jest configuration:
json to
coverageReporters. Since the defualt value of
coverageReporters has
json inclued, you don't need to change
coverageReporters if you havn't specify it.
jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/setup to
setupFilesAfterEnv.
jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter to
reporters.
Notice:
If custom reporters are specified, the default Jest reporters will be overridden. To keep default reporters,
defaultcan be passed as a module name.
A Jest configuration example:
{
coverageReporters: ["json", "text", "lcov"],
setupFilesAfterEnv: ["jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/setup"],
reporters: ["default", "jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter"],
collectCoverage: true,
}
jest-puppeteer-istanbul need to access puppeteer page from global variable
page to get coverage information. If you use jest-puppeteer, jest-puppeteer will do it for you and you can skip this step. Otherwise you need to do it yourself, like below:
beforeAll(async () => {
const browser = await puppeteer.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()
global.page = page
})
describe("E2E Tests", () => {
test(async () => { /* Your test code */ })
})
Check this link for complete examples.
If you can't get the code coverage correctly when using the Jest from IntelliJ IDEA or WebStorm, that's because the IDE ignores
jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter in the
jest.config.js in favour of its own Jest reporter. You can add
--reporters jest-puppeteer-istanbul/lib/reporter in your IDE's Jest configuration like below to fix this.