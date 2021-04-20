This project was forked because the package jest-dev-server is no longer maintained.

Starts a server before your Jest tests and tears it down after.

Why

jest-playwright-preset or jest-puppeteer works great for running tests in Jest using your preferred end-to-end testing library. It's also useful for starting a local development server during the tests without letting Jest hang. This package extracts just the local development server spawning without any ties to Puppeteer.

Install

npm install --save-dev jest-process-manager

Usage

jest-process-manager exports setup , teardown and getServers functions.

const { setup : setupDevServer } = require ( 'jest-process-manager' ) module .exports = async function globalSetup ( ) { await setupDevServer({ command : `node config/start.js --port=3000` , launchTimeout : 50000 , port : 3000 , }) }

It is also possible to specify several servers:

const { setup : setupDevServer } = require ( 'jest-process-manager' ) module .exports = async function globalSetup ( ) { await setupDevServer([ { command : 'node server.js' , port : 4444 , }, { command : 'node server2.js' , port : 4445 , }, ]) }

const { setup : setupDevServer, getServers } = require ( 'jest-process-manager' ) module .exports = async function globalSetup ( ) { await setupDevServer({ command : `node config/start.js --port=3000` , launchTimeout : 50000 , port : 3000 , }) getServers.then( servers => { }) }

const { teardown : teardownDevServer } = require ( 'jest-process-manager' ) module .exports = async function globalTeardown ( ) { await teardownDevServer() }

Options

command

Type: string , required.

Command to execute to start the port. Directly passed to spawnd .

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start' , }

debug

Type: boolean , default to false .

Log server output, useful if server is crashing at start.

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start' , debug : true , }

launchTimeout

Type: number , default to 5000 .

How many milliseconds to wait for the spawned server to be available before giving up. Defaults to wait-port 's default.

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start' , launchTimeout : 30000 , }

Following options are linked to spawnd .

host

Type: string , default to localhost .

Host to wait for activity on before considering the server running. Must be used in conjunction with port .

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start --port 3000' , host : 'customhost.com' , port : 3000 , }

protocol

Type: ( https , http , http-get , https-get , tcp , socket ) default to tcp .

To wait for an HTTP or TCP endpoint before considering the server running, include http or tcp as a protocol. Must be used in conjunction with port . This give you ability to define resource prefix for wait-on package.

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start --port 3000' , protocol : 'http' , port : 3000 , }

port

Type: number , default to 3000 .

Port to wait for activity on before considering the server running. If not provided, the server is assumed to immediately be running.

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start --port 3000' , port : 3000 , }

basePath

Type: string

Option for a basePath where server is running.

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start' , basePath : '/myservice' , }

usedPortAction

Type: string ( ask , error , ignore , kill ) default to ask .

It defines the action to take if port is already used:

ask : a prompt is shown to decide if you want to kill the process or not

: a prompt is shown to decide if you want to kill the process or not error : an errow is thrown

: an errow is thrown ignore : your test are executed, we assume that the server is already started

: your test are executed, we assume that the server is already started kill : the process is automatically killed without a prompt

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start --port 3000' , port : 3000 , usedPortAction : 'kill' , }

waitOnScheme

jest-dev-server use the wait-on npm package to wait for resources to become available before calling callback.

Type: object , default to {} .

delay : optional initial delay in ms, default 0

: optional initial delay in ms, default 0 interval : optional poll resource interval in ms, default 250ms

: optional poll resource interval in ms, default 250ms log : optional flag which outputs to stdout, remaining resources waited on and when complete or errored

: optional flag which outputs to stdout, remaining resources waited on and when complete or errored reverse : optional flag to reverse operation so checks are for resources being NOT available, default false

: optional flag to reverse operation so checks are for resources being NOT available, default false timeout : optional timeout in ms, default Infinity. Aborts with error

: optional timeout in ms, default Infinity. Aborts with error tcpTimeout : optional tcp timeout in ms, default 300ms

: optional tcp timeout in ms, default 300ms verbose : optional flag which outputs debug output, default false

: optional flag which outputs debug output, default false window : optional stabilization time in ms, default 750ms. Waits this amount of time for file sizes to stabilize or other resource availability to remain unchanged

Note: http(s) specific options, see https://github.com/request/request#readme for specific details

module .exports = { command : 'npm run start --port 3000' , port : 3000 , usedPortAction : 'kill' , waitOnScheme : { delay : 1000 , }, }

options

Options which will be passed down to the spawn of the process. For example environment variables:

const { setup : setupDevServer, getServers } = require ( 'jest-process-manager' ) module .exports = async function globalSetup ( ) { await setupDevServer({ command : `node config/start.js --port=3000` , launchTimeout : 50000 , port : 3000 , options : { env : { "FOO" : "bar" , } } }) getServers.then( servers => { }) }

Troubleshooting

If using port makes the terminal to ask for root password although the port is valid and accessible then use usePortAction: 'ignore' .

License

