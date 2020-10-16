openbase logo
jest-preset-coffeescript

by Daniel Bayley
1.3.0 (see all)

🃏 Easily write your Jests in @CoffeeScript.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

505

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package has been migrated to GitHub Packages.

Readme

Jest + CoffeeScript

Easily write your Jests in CoffeeScript.

Automatically handles transformation, including even tests written in literate CoffeeScript.

This will work on any .[lit]coffee[.md] file in your test/spec[s] folder by default.

Install

Assuming you already:

  1. configured npm to work with GitHub Packages
  2. ensured peerDependencies are installed
npm config set @danielbayley:registry https://npm.pkg.github.com
npm install @danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript --save-dev

Then add the following to your Jest configuration:

// package.json
"jest": {
  "preset": "@danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript"
},

License

MIT © Daniel Bayley

