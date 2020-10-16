Easily write your Jests in CoffeeScript.
Automatically handles transformation, including even tests written in literate CoffeeScript.
Assuming you already:
npm to work with GitHub Packages
peerDependencies are
installed
npm config set @danielbayley:registry https://npm.pkg.github.com
npm install @danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript --save-dev
Then add the following to your Jest configuration:
// package.json
"jest": {
"preset": "@danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript"
},