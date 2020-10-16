Easily write your Jests in CoffeeScript.

Automatically handles transformation, including even tests written in literate CoffeeScript.

This will work on any . [ lit ] coffee [ .md ] file in your test / spec [ s ] folder by default.

Install

Assuming you already:

configured npm to work with GitHub Packages ensured peerDependencies are install ed

npm config set @danielbayley:registry https://npm.pkg.github.com npm install @danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript --save-dev

Then add the following to your Jest configuration:

"jest" : { "preset" : "@danielbayley/jest-preset-coffeescript" },

License

MIT © Daniel Bayley