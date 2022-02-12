openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jpa

jest-preset-angular

by Michał Pierzchała
11.0.1 (see all)

Jest configuration preset for Angular projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

466K

GitHub Stars

710

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jest Preset Angular

A preset of Jest configuration for Angular projects.

Build Status NPM Version GitHub license

Our online documentation is available at https://thymikee.github.io/jest-preset-angular/

This is a part of the article: Testing Angular faster with Jest.

Getting Started

These instructions will get you setup to use jest-preset-angular in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.

Install using yarn:

yarn add -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest

Or npm:

npm install -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest

Configuration

In your project root, create setup-jest.ts file with following contents:

import 'jest-preset-angular/setup-jest';

Add the following section:

  • to your root jest.config.js
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
  preset: 'jest-preset-angular',
  setupFilesAfterEnv: ['<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts'],
  globalSetup: 'jest-preset-angular/global-setup',
};
  • or to your root package.json
{
  "jest": {
    "preset": "jest-preset-angular",
    "setupFilesAfterEnv": ["<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts"],
    "globalSetup": "jest-preset-angular/global-setup"
  }
}

Adjust your tsconfig.spec.json to be:

{
  "extends": "./tsconfig.json",
  "compilerOptions": {
    "outDir": "./out-tsc/spec",
    "module": "CommonJs",
    "types": ["jest"]
  },
  "include": ["src/**/*.spec.ts", "src/**/*.d.ts"]
}

Migration from Angular < 13

Check out our Migration from Angular < 13 guidance

Angular Ivy

Check out our Angular Ivy guidance

Example projects with base Jest configuration

We have example apps to provide a basic setup to use Jest in an Angular project. The examples folder consist of several example Angular applications from v10 to 13, as well as example projects with yarn workspace or monorepo structure.

Built With

  • TypeScript - JavaScript that scales
  • Angular - The modern web developer's platform
  • ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript

Authors/maintainers

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial