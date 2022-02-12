Jest Preset Angular

A preset of Jest configuration for Angular projects.

Our online documentation is available at https://thymikee.github.io/jest-preset-angular/

This is a part of the article: Testing Angular faster with Jest.

Getting Started

These instructions will get you setup to use jest-preset-angular in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.

Install using yarn :

yarn add -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest

Or npm :

npm install -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest

Configuration

In your project root, create setup-jest.ts file with following contents:

import 'jest-preset-angular/setup-jest' ;

Add the following section:

to your root jest.config.js

module .exports = { preset : 'jest-preset-angular' , setupFilesAfterEnv : [ '<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts' ], globalSetup : 'jest-preset-angular/global-setup' , };

or to your root package.json

{ "jest" : { "preset" : "jest-preset-angular" , "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts" ], "globalSetup" : "jest-preset-angular/global-setup" } }

Adjust your tsconfig.spec.json to be:

{ "extends" : "./tsconfig.json" , "compilerOptions" : { "outDir" : "./out-tsc/spec" , "module" : "CommonJs" , "types" : [ "jest" ] }, "include" : [ "src/**/*.spec.ts" , "src/**/*.d.ts" ] }

Migration from Angular < 13

Check out our Migration from Angular < 13 guidance

Angular Ivy

Check out our Angular Ivy guidance

Example projects with base Jest configuration

We have example apps to provide a basic setup to use Jest in an Angular project. The examples folder consist of several example Angular applications from v10 to 13, as well as example projects with yarn workspace or monorepo structure.

Built With

TypeScript - JavaScript that scales

Angular - The modern web developer's platform

ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript

Michał Pierzchała - thymikee

- thymikee Ahn - ahnpnl

- ahnpnl Thomas - wtho

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details