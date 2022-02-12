A preset of Jest configuration for Angular projects.
Our online documentation is available at https://thymikee.github.io/jest-preset-angular/
These instructions will get you setup to use
jest-preset-angular in your project. For more detailed documentation,
please check online documentation.
Install using
yarn:
yarn add -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest
Or
npm:
npm install -D jest jest-preset-angular @types/jest
In your project root, create
setup-jest.ts file with following contents:
import 'jest-preset-angular/setup-jest';
Add the following section:
jest.config.js
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
preset: 'jest-preset-angular',
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts'],
globalSetup: 'jest-preset-angular/global-setup',
};
package.json
{
"jest": {
"preset": "jest-preset-angular",
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["<rootDir>/setup-jest.ts"],
"globalSetup": "jest-preset-angular/global-setup"
}
}
Adjust your
tsconfig.spec.json to be:
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "./out-tsc/spec",
"module": "CommonJs",
"types": ["jest"]
},
"include": ["src/**/*.spec.ts", "src/**/*.d.ts"]
}
Check out our Migration from Angular < 13 guidance
Check out our Angular Ivy guidance
We have example apps to provide a basic setup to use Jest in an Angular project.
The
examples folder consist of several example Angular applications from v10 to 13, as well as example projects
with
yarn workspace or monorepo structure.
ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript
