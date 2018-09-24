openbase logo
jest-plugins-rspec

by Mark Miyashita
2.9.0 (see all)

Adds plugins feature to jest for easily adding extensions.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

119

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Jest Plugins

CircleCI Travis AppVeyor Coveralls

Adds plugins feature to jest for easily adding extensions.

Getting Started

The full instructions for utilizing jest-plugins in your project are located here.

Packages

The Jest Plugins repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

Core Packages

PluginVersionDescription
jest-pluginsnpmAdds the plugins feature to Jest.
jest-plugins-recommendednpmRecommended set of jest plugins.

Plugin Sets

PluginVersionDescription
jest-plugins-reactnpmJest plugins for testing React components.
jest-plugins-rspecnpmJest plugins for RSpec syntax.

Plugins

PluginVersionDescription
jest-plugin-actionnpmDeclarative method for testing actions using jest.
jest-plugin-console-matchersnpmAdds console matchers to expect error, info, log, or warn.
jest-plugin-contextnpmAdds context as an alternative to describe for jest.
jest-plugin-for-eachnpmTest multiple values for a single outcome.
jest-plugin-fsnpmMock out the filesystem in your tests.
jest-plugin-it-rendersnpmEasily test that your React components render.
jest-plugin-itsnpmAdds its helper to quickly check subject properties.
jest-plugin-setnpmDeclaratively set your variables lazily. Implements let from RSpec.
jest-plugin-unhandled-promisenpmSurfaces unhandled promise rejections in jest tests.

