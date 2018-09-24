Adds plugins feature to jest for easily adding extensions.
The full instructions for utilizing
jest-plugins in your project are located here.
The Jest Plugins repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.
|Plugin
|Version
|Description
jest-plugins
|Adds the
plugins feature to Jest.
jest-plugins-recommended
|Recommended set of jest plugins.
|Plugin
|Version
|Description
jest-plugins-react
|Jest plugins for testing React components.
jest-plugins-rspec
|Jest plugins for RSpec syntax.
|Plugin
|Version
|Description
jest-plugin-action
|Declarative method for testing actions using jest.
jest-plugin-console-matchers
|Adds
console matchers to expect
error,
info,
log, or
warn.
jest-plugin-context
|Adds
context as an alternative to
describe for jest.
jest-plugin-for-each
|Test multiple values for a single outcome.
jest-plugin-fs
|Mock out the filesystem in your tests.
jest-plugin-it-renders
|Easily test that your React components render.
jest-plugin-its
|Adds
its helper to quickly check
subject properties.
jest-plugin-set
|Declaratively
set your variables lazily. Implements
let from RSpec.
jest-plugin-unhandled-promise
|Surfaces unhandled promise rejections in jest tests.