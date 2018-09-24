Jest Plugins

Adds plugins feature to jest for easily adding extensions.

Getting Started

The full instructions for utilizing jest-plugins in your project are located here.

Packages

The Jest Plugins repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

Core Packages

Plugin Version Description jest-plugins Adds the plugins feature to Jest. jest-plugins-recommended Recommended set of jest plugins.

Plugin Sets

Plugin Version Description jest-plugins-react Jest plugins for testing React components. jest-plugins-rspec Jest plugins for RSpec syntax.

Plugins