jest-watch-typeahead Filter your tests by file name or test name

Usage

Install

Install jest (it needs Jest 27+) and jest-watch-typeahead

yarn add --dev jest jest-watch-typeahead npm install --save-dev jest jest-watch-typeahead

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{ "jest" : { "watchPlugins" : [ "jest-watch-typeahead/filename" , "jest-watch-typeahead/testname" ] } }

Or in jest.config.js

module .exports = { watchPlugins : [ 'jest-watch-typeahead/filename' , 'jest-watch-typeahead/testname' , ], };

Configuring your key and prompt name

module .exports = { watchPlugins : [ [ 'jest-watch-typeahead/filename' , { key : 'k' , prompt : 'do something with my custom prompt' , }, ], ], };

Run Jest in watch mode