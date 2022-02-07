Install
jest(it needs Jest 27+) and
jest-watch-typeahead
yarn add --dev jest jest-watch-typeahead
# or with NPM
npm install --save-dev jest jest-watch-typeahead
In your
package.json
{
"jest": {
"watchPlugins": [
"jest-watch-typeahead/filename",
"jest-watch-typeahead/testname"
]
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
watchPlugins: [
'jest-watch-typeahead/filename',
'jest-watch-typeahead/testname',
],
};
module.exports = {
watchPlugins: [
[
'jest-watch-typeahead/filename',
{
key: 'k',
prompt: 'do something with my custom prompt',
},
],
],
};
yarn jest --watch