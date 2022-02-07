openbase logo
jest-plugin-filename

by jest-community
0.0.1 (see all)

Jest watch plugin for filtering test by file name or test name

Popularity

Downloads/wk

143

GitHub Stars

356

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

jest-watch-typeahead

Filter your tests by file name or test name

watch

Usage

Install

Install jest(it needs Jest 27+) and jest-watch-typeahead

yarn add --dev jest jest-watch-typeahead

# or with NPM

npm install --save-dev jest jest-watch-typeahead

Add it to your Jest config

In your package.json

{
  "jest": {
    "watchPlugins": [
      "jest-watch-typeahead/filename",
      "jest-watch-typeahead/testname"
    ]
  }
}

Or in jest.config.js

module.exports = {
  watchPlugins: [
    'jest-watch-typeahead/filename',
    'jest-watch-typeahead/testname',
  ],
};

Configuring your key and prompt name

module.exports = {
  watchPlugins: [
    [
      'jest-watch-typeahead/filename',
      {
        key: 'k',
        prompt: 'do something with my custom prompt',
      },
    ],
  ],
};

Run Jest in watch mode

yarn jest --watch

