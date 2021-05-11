Record and playback http requests from your Jest tests
# using npm
npm install --save-dev jest-playback jest
# using yarn
yarn add --dev jest-playback jest
// records are stored in `${__dirname}/__playbacks__`.
require("jest-playback").setup(__dirname);
const request = require("request");
test("example", done => {
request('http://www.example.com/', (_err, _res, body) => {
expect(body).toMatchSnapshot();
done();
});
});
You can control which mode to use by specifying the second argument of
setup:
require("jest-playback").setup(__dirname, "record");
or via the
JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE environment variable:
JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE=record npx jest
run (default)
play
record
real
# lint
yarn run lint
# build
yarn run build
# test
yarn run test
MIT © Ika