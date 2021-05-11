openbase logo
jest-playback

by Ika
3.0.0 (see all)

Record and playback http requests from your Jest tests

Overview

Readme

jest-playback

npm build

Record and playback http requests from your Jest tests

Changelog

Install

# using npm
npm install --save-dev jest-playback jest

# using yarn
yarn add --dev jest-playback jest

Usage

// records are stored in `${__dirname}/__playbacks__`.
require("jest-playback").setup(__dirname);

const request = require("request");

test("example", done => {
  request('http://www.example.com/', (_err, _res, body) => {
    expect(body).toMatchSnapshot();
    done();
  });
});

You can control which mode to use by specifying the second argument of setup:

require("jest-playback").setup(__dirname, "record");

or via the JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE environment variable:

JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE=record npx jest

Modes

  • run (default)

    • play records
    • enable net connet

  • play

    • play records
    • disable net connet

  • record

    • enable net connect
    • record all requests

  • real

    • enable net connect

Development

# lint
yarn run lint

# build
yarn run build

# test
yarn run test
  • nock: HTTP mocking and expectations library
  • ava-playback: Record and playback http requests from your ava tests

License

MIT © Ika

