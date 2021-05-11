Record and playback http requests from your Jest tests

Install

npm install --save-dev jest-playback jest yarn add --dev jest-playback jest

Usage

require ( "jest-playback" ).setup(__dirname); const request = require ( "request" ); test( "example" , done => { request( 'http://www.example.com/' , (_err, _res, body) => { expect(body).toMatchSnapshot(); done(); }); });

You can control which mode to use by specifying the second argument of setup :

require ( "jest-playback" ).setup(__dirname, "record" );

or via the JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE environment variable:

JEST_PLAYBACK_MODE=record npx jest

Modes

run (default) play records enable net connet

play play records disable net connet

record enable net connect record all requests

real enable net connect



Development

yarn run lint yarn run build yarn run test

