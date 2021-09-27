Jest-Pact Roadmap
# For pact @ 9.x
npm install --save-dev jest-pact
yarn add jest-pact --dev
# For pact @ 10.0.0-beta.x
npm install --save-dev jest-pact@beta
yarn add jest-pact@beta --dev
If you have more than one file with pact tests for the same consumer/provider
pair, you will also need to add
--runInBand to your
jest or
react-scripts test command in your package.json. This avoids race conditions with the mock
server writing to the pact file.
Say that your API layer looks something like this:
import axios from 'axios';
const defaultBaseUrl = 'http://your-api.example.com';
export const api = (baseUrl = defaultBaseUrl) => ({
getHealth: () =>
axios.get(`${baseUrl}/health`).then((response) => response.data.status),
/* other endpoints here */
});
Then your test might look like:
import { pactWith } from 'jest-pact';
import { Matchers } from '@pact-foundation/pact';
import api from 'yourCode';
pactWith({ consumer: 'MyConsumer', provider: 'MyProvider' }, provider => {
let client;
beforeEach(() => {
client = api(provider.mockService.baseUrl)
});
describe('health endpoint', () => {
// Here we set up the interaction that the Pact
// mock provider will expect.
//
// jest-pact takes care of validating and tearing
// down the provider for you.
beforeEach(() => // note the implicit return.
// addInteraction returns a promise.
// If you don't want to implict return,
// you will need to `await` the result
provider.addInteraction({
state: "Server is healthy",
uponReceiving: 'A request for API health',
willRespondWith: {
status: 200,
body: {
status: Matchers.like('up'),
},
},
withRequest: {
method: 'GET',
path: '/health',
},
})
);
// You also test that the API returns the correct
// response to the data layer.
//
// Although Pact will ensure that the provider
// returned the expected object, you need to test that
// your code recieves the right object.
//
// This is often the same as the object that was
// in the network response, but (as illustrated
// here) not always.
it('returns server health', () => // implicit return again
client.getHealth().then(health => {
expect(health).toEqual('up');
}));
});
See the usage instructions here
You can make your tests easier to read by extracting your request and responses:
/* pact.fixtures.js */
import { Matchers } from '@pact-foundation/pact';
export const healthRequest = {
uponReceiving: 'A request for API health',
withRequest: {
method: 'GET',
path: '/health',
},
};
export const healthyResponse = {
status: 200,
body: {
status: Matchers.like('up'),
},
};
import { pactWith } from 'jest-pact';
import { healthRequest, healthyResponse } from "./pact.fixtures";
import api from 'yourCode';
pactWith({ consumer: 'MyConsumer', provider: 'MyProvider' }, provider => {
let client;
beforeEach(() => {
client = api(provider.mockService.baseUrl)
});
describe('health endpoint', () => {
beforeEach(() =>
provider.addInteraction({
state: "Server is healthy",
...healthRequest,
willRespondWith: healthyResponse
})
);
it('returns server health', () =>
client.getHealth().then(health => {
expect(health).toEqual('up');
}));
});
addInteraction in
beforeEach.
You can return the promise, or use
async/
await. If you forget this,
your interaction may not be set up before the test runs.
it. You can
return the promise, or use
async/
await. If you forget this, your
test may pass before the
expect assertion runs, causing a potentially
false success.
--runInBand. If you have multiple test files that
write to the same contract, you will need this to avoid intermittent failures
when writing the contract file.
pactWith,
otherwise the logs will get overwritten when other specs start. If you provide an
explicit port, then the default mockserver log filename includes the port number.
Jest-Pact has two primary functions:
pactWith(JestPactOptions, (providerMock) => { /* tests go here */ }): a wrapper that sets up a pact mock provider, applies sensible default options, and applies the setup and verification hooks so you don't have to
messagePactWith(JestMessageConsumerOptions, (messagePact) => { /* tests go here */ }): a wrapper that sets up a message pact instance and applies sensible default options
Additionally,
pactWith.only / fpactWith,
pactWith.skip / xpactWith,
messagePactWith.only / fmessagePactWith and
messagePactWith.skip / xmessagePactWith behave as you would expect from Jest.
There are two types exported:
JestProvidedPactFn: This is the type of the second argument to
pactWith, ie:
(provider: Pact) => void
JestPactOptions: An extended version of
PactOptions that has some additional convienience options (see below).
You can use all the usual
PactOptions from pact-js, plus a timeout for
telling jest to wait a bit longer for pact to start and run.
pactWith(JestPactOptions, (provider) => {
// regular http pact tests go here
});
messagePactWith(JestMessageConsumerOptions, (messagePact) => {
// regular message pact tests go here
});
interface ExtraOptions {
timeout?: number; // Timeout for pact service start/teardown, expressed in milliseconds
// Default is 30000 milliseconds (30 seconds).
logDir?: string; // path for the log file
logFileName?: string; // filename for the log file
}
type JestPactOptions = PactOptions & ExtraOptions;
type JestMessageConsumerOptions = MessageConsumerOptions & ExtraOptions;
Jest-Pact sets some helpful default PactOptions for you. You can override any of these by explicitly setting corresponding option. Here are the defaults:
log is set so that log files are written to
/pact/logs, and named
<consumer>-<provider>-mockserver-interaction.log. If you provided an explicit
port, then the log file name is
<consumer>-<provider>-mockserver-interaction-port-<portNumber>.log
dir is set so that pact files are written to
/pact/pacts
logLevel is set to warn
timeout is 30,000 milliseconds (30 seconds)
pactfileWriteMode is set to "update"
Most of the time you won't need to change these.
A common use case for
log is to change only the filename or the path for
logging. To help with this, Jest-Pact provides convienience options
logDir
and
logFileName. These allow you to set the path or the filename
independently. In case you're wondering, if you specify
log,
logDir and
logFileName, the convienience options are ignored and
log takes
precidence.
By default Jest will watch all your files for changes, which means it will run in an infinite loop as your pact tests will generate json pact files and log files.
You can get around this by using the following
watchPathIgnorePatterns: ["pact/logs/*","pact/pacts/*"] in your
jest.config.js
Example
module.exports = {
testMatch: ['**/*.test.(ts|js)', '**/*.it.(ts|js)', '**/*.pacttest.(ts|js)'],
watchPathIgnorePatterns: ['pact/logs/*', 'pact/pacts/*'],
};
You can now run your tests with
jest --watch and when you change a pact file, or your source code, your pact tests will run
jest-pact
See Jest-Pact-Typescript which showcases a full consumer workflow written in Typescript with Jest, using this adaptor
git@github.com:YOU54F/jest-pact-typescript.git
yarn install
yarn run pact-test
Generated pacts will be output in
pact/pacts
Log files will be output in
pact/logs