OpenAPI Validators

Use Jest or Chai to assert that HTTP responses satisfy an OpenAPI spec.

Problem 😕

If your server's behaviour doesn't match your API documentation, then you need to correct your server, your documentation, or both. The sooner you know the better.

Solution 😄

These test plugins let you automatically test whether your server's behaviour and documentation match. They extend Jest and Chai to support the OpenAPI standard for documenting REST APIs. In your JavaScript tests, you can simply assert expect(responseObject).toSatisfyApiSpec()

Contributors ✨