openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jest-openapi

by openapi-library
0.14.1 (see all)

Use Jest or Chai to assert that HTTP responses satisfy an OpenAPI spec

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.1K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OpenAPI Validators

build status style codecov MIT License contributions welcome

Use Jest or Chai to assert that HTTP responses satisfy an OpenAPI spec.

Problem 😕

If your server's behaviour doesn't match your API documentation, then you need to correct your server, your documentation, or both. The sooner you know the better.

Solution 😄

These test plugins let you automatically test whether your server's behaviour and documentation match. They extend Jest and Chai to support the OpenAPI standard for documenting REST APIs. In your JavaScript tests, you can simply assert expect(responseObject).toSatisfyApiSpec()

jest-openapi

downloads npm

Chai OpenAPI Response Validator

downloads npm

Contributors ✨


Richard Waller
🚧 💻 📖 👀
Jonny Spruce
💻 📖 👀
Alex Dobeck
💻 🐛
Ben Guthrie
💻 🐛
Martijn Vegter
💻
Ludek
💻 🐛
Tommy Giardina
💻 🐛

Oleksandr Khotemskyi
📖
Amit Keinan
💻
DetachHead
🐛
Kristoffer Karlsson
📖

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial