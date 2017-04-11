Nyan Cat style Custom Reporter for Jest, heavily based on Mocha's fabulous Nyan reporter.

Installation

You can install by typing the following command in terminal.

For Yarn

yarn add -D jest-nyan-reporter

For NPM

npm --save-dev jest-nyan-reporter

Configure them for your tests

Note: The configuration pattern for the Jest Testing Framework is experimental and can change in the future, depending on the community's decision. This is a very initial version of the configuration file

In order to configure the Nyan Reporter, you can add the following configuration in your package.json under jest property.

{ "jest" : { "reporters" : [ [ "jest-nyan-reporter" , { "suppressErrorReporter" : false }] ] } }

CLI Option to add Reporters is not available currently but maybe in the future

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE. See LICENSE for more details. ❤️