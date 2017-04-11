Nyan Cat style Custom Reporter for Jest, heavily based on Mocha's fabulous Nyan reporter.
You can install by typing the following command in terminal.
For Yarn
yarn add -D jest-nyan-reporter
For NPM
npm --save-dev jest-nyan-reporter
Note: The configuration pattern for the Jest Testing Framework is experimental and can change in the future, depending on the community's decision. This is a very initial version of the configuration file
In order to configure the Nyan Reporter, you can add the following configuration in your
package.json under jest property.
{
"jest": {
"reporters": [
["jest-nyan-reporter", {
"suppressErrorReporter": false
}]
]
}
}
CLI Option to add Reporters is not available currently but maybe in the future
MIT LICENSE. See LICENSE for more details. ❤️