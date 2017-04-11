openbase logo
jnr

jest-nyan-reporter

by Hannan Ali
1.0.2 (see all)

Nyan Cat style reporter for Jest based on the Mocha version 🐱 🌈

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

652

GitHub Stars
10

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors
1

1

Package

Dependencies
2

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jest-nyan-reporter

npm version

Nyan Cat style Custom Reporter for Jest, heavily based on Mocha's fabulous Nyan reporter.

Jest Nyan Reporter Image

Installation

You can install by typing the following command in terminal.

For Yarn

yarn add -D jest-nyan-reporter

For NPM

npm --save-dev jest-nyan-reporter

Configure them for your tests

Note: The configuration pattern for the Jest Testing Framework is experimental and can change in the future, depending on the community's decision. This is a very initial version of the configuration file

In order to configure the Nyan Reporter, you can add the following configuration in your package.json under jest property.

{
  "jest": {
  "reporters": [
      ["jest-nyan-reporter", {
        "suppressErrorReporter": false
      }]
    ]
  }
}

CLI Option to add Reporters is not available currently but maybe in the future

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE. See LICENSE for more details. ❤️

