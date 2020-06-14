openbase logo
jmn

jest-module-name-mapper

by Sebastian Musiał
0.1.5 (see all)

👞 Synchronization tsconfig paths with Jest (module name mapper)

Readme

Jest Module Name Mapper

Use this to avoid the declaration of the same module path aliases in tsconfig.json and jest.config.js.
The package allows synchronizing Jest path aliases (moduleNameMapper) with your tsconfig.json configuration.

Installation

npm i jest-module-name-mapper -D

Usage

Set configuration in jest.config.js:

module.exports = {
  ...
  moduleNameMapper: require('jest-module-name-mapper')(),
};

If your tsconfig.json file is located in other directory then root, then you can set your own path to the file.

module.exports = {
  ...
  moduleNameMapper: require('jest-module-name-mapper')('/src/tsconfig.json'),
};

Author

Sebastian Musiał

kontakt@sebastianmusial.pl

@sebamusial

