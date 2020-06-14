Jest Module Name Mapper

Use this to avoid the declaration of the same module path aliases in tsconfig.json and jest.config.js .

The package allows synchronizing Jest path aliases ( moduleNameMapper ) with your tsconfig.json configuration.

Installation

npm i jest-module-name-mapper -D

Usage

Set configuration in jest.config.js :

module . exports = { ... moduleNameMapper: require( 'jest-module-name-mapper' )(), };

If your tsconfig.json file is located in other directory then root, then you can set your own path to the file.

module . exports = { ... moduleNameMapper: require( 'jest-module-name-mapper' )( '/src/tsconfig.json' ), };

