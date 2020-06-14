Use this to avoid the declaration of the same module path aliases in
tsconfig.json and
jest.config.js.
The package allows synchronizing Jest path aliases (
moduleNameMapper) with your
tsconfig.json configuration.
npm i jest-module-name-mapper -D
Set configuration in
jest.config.js:
module.exports = {
...
moduleNameMapper: require('jest-module-name-mapper')(),
};
If your
tsconfig.json file is located in other directory then root, then you can set your own path to the file.
module.exports = {
...
moduleNameMapper: require('jest-module-name-mapper')('/src/tsconfig.json'),
};
|
Sebastian Musiał